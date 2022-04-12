Last week, we left off with the origins behind the name of Crystal Township. It is only fitting that next in line would be Elbridge, the area of which was included as an Indian reservation under the same 1855 treaty we discussed previously. According to Romig’s book “Michigan Place Names,” Elbridge was established by splitting Benona in two in 1858 and it was named after Elbridge R. Farmer. There is a slight discrepancy here between Romig’s book and Hartwick’s book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day,” in which he lists the namesake of Elbridge Township as Elbridge G. Farmer. Hartwick also offers this “sundry note” pertaining to the year 1863: “Elbridge G. Farmer, after whom the township of Elbridge was named, while working in Tabor’s saw mill was struck by a piece of grindstone, which burst, and for a time was supposed to be fatally injured. He finally recovered and is, we believe, alive and residing in the city of Grand Rapids at present time.” “Present time” of course means in the year of 1863.
As for the meaning behind the name Elbridge, many popular baby-name websites state that it is of Old English origin and means “old plank bridge.” However, it seems that this might be an anglicized interpretation of the name. Other websites claim that it has older Germanic roots originating from Austria in the Middle Ages. According to these sources, the name means “illustrious” and is one of several different spellings and interpretations which include Albrecht, Adalbert and Albert. These names are formed from the Germanic components “adal” meaning “noble,” and “berht” meaning “bright, famous.”
Ferry township used to be called Reed township. According to Romig it was first established in 1869 and named Reed after B.F. and Theodore F. Reed, who were supervisors of the township from 1869 to 1872. It was later renamed Ferry after the U.S. Senator Thomas W. Ferry and his father Rev. William M. Ferry, who built the first sawmill in the county. Romig tells us the post office changed its name from Reed to Ferry in 1871. However, there is once again a discrepancy when comparing Romig’s sequence of events to what Hartwick has written in his chapter concerning the establishment of the present-day boundaries of Oceana. Hartwick claims that Reed was established when it was taken from Otto Township in October of 1868, and that the name was changed to Ferry March 16, 1869, by an Act of Legislature. Hartwick, however, gives no explanation on how the names of Reed or Ferry were selected. The meaning behind the name “Ferry” is also another obvious one. Like the names “Smith” or “Luther,” the name was occupational. Ferry was simply the name given to someone who worked as a ferryman, as Rev. William M. Ferry’s ancestors may have done, many years ago.