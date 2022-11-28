Returning again to the pages of “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day” by L.M. Hartwick and W.H. Tuller, I bring to you another story regarding humorous courtroom happenings in Pentwater. This invaluable book seems to be full of them, probably largely due to Hartwick’s career as an attorney during the early days of Pentwater. The stars of this particular story are two attorneys named W. E. Ambler and R.M. Montgomery. Interestingly enough, these two attorneys once worked together to defend the citizens of Pentwater during the great Pentwater Title Crisis, though it would seem their good-natured comradery could not sustain during the trial in question today. The details of the case are of little importance, only that the two attorneys represented their clients, it would seem, in a manner that was maybe excessively passionate, or, as our authors would say, they became “considerably excited over the discussion,” and “when getting pretty close together they abandoned the legitimate line of their argument and seizing one another by the shoulders, commenced waltzing about the room in a lively manner.” That’s one way to put it.
Of course, the judge put a stop to this, and once order was re-established it was demanded that both parties apologize before returning to business. “Silence reigned,” Hartwick wrote, or at least until Montgomery took it upon himself to be the bigger man and “with the evidence of contrition upon his countenance, rising slowly from his seat stated that he was sorry for the part he had taken in the disgraceful scene; that upon reflection he could see where he was in the wrong, and trusted the Court would pardon him.” The court graciously accepted his apology and turned “encouragingly” towards Ambler. I will now reproduce Ambler’s apology as our good authors have recorded it:
After a few moments A. rose and said that he, too, was sorry for what had taken place, and that upon sober second thought, he, too, could see where Mr. M. was in the wrong, and trusted that the court would grant Mr. M.’s request and pardon him, as he had already done. (Hartwick & Tuller, 1890, p. 424)