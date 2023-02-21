Readers of my column will no doubt be very familiar with Hartwick and Tuller’s book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day.” Chock full of interesting facts, telling biographies, and humorous happenings from the early days of Oceana County, this book is an invaluable resource for anyone looking into the history of this cozy little corner of the world. It is also where I learned about the figure of Charles W. Jay, the humorist and critic who was the subject of one of my articles a few weeks back. It is not, however, the most engaging of prose (L. M. Hartwick was a lawyer after all). Nor is it the only book written that tells some of the history of Oceana. I was delighted to learn, not too long after my article discussing Charles W. Jay, that the latter has a book as well, which covers his time spent in Oceana. It is called “My New Home in Northern Michigan: And Other Tales,” first published in 1874. I think the title alone is quite telling of its age. Evidently, Oceana County was seen as the most northern extremities of civilization back in those days.
I have been working my way through this book as of late and it is delightful. It is described, in the introduction of some of the later publications as being “an amusing… collection of sketches, tales, and poems, loosely relating to Michigan and the Lake Michigan shore which thematically dwell upon the romantic and the sentimental.” Charles W. Jay himself goes through great pains to make sure his readers know that this is not something to view for any real historical value, but instead simply the stirrings of an old man’s heart. “…To this book,” it says in the preface, “I… have written it without method or forethought, and with all the rapidity that I could draft into the service…. To be honestly blunt with you, the writer needed money.” This slightly self-debasing sense of humor punctuates the volume here and there and is something we saw mentioned in Hartwick and Tuller’s biography covering Charles Jay as well. If we are to believe what they have written about him, this is the result of a man whose skills could not reach the height of his ambitions. However, having gone through a bit of Jay’s book, I find a relatively intelligent man who is more than happy to abandon the vices of city life for the honest simplicity of country living. Viewed in this light, I think it’s possible that Jay’s mistreatment of himself may be a disarming tactic, meant to make those with less wit than him feel more comfortable around him. Which, if we are again to believe Hartwick and Tuller, seems to have worked, as they often described him as someone who was well known and well liked, despite living miles away from the nearest settlement.
Charles Jay’s little book is largely an anthology of magazine articles he had written concerning Michigan, all strung together and loosely tied up with some new material. As he says, “I know they are very imperfect… But I’ve got your money and what are you going to do about it?” It is a highly affected volume of impressionistic takes on the early days of our County. Jay left his lifelong home in New Jersey at the age of 56 on November 13, 1871, less than a week after the Great Chicago Fire. He took trains, a ferry and cars to get up “North” to the township of Benona, passing through and making comments of several West Michigan cities on the way. It was never explicitly stated, but it seems his Christian faith encouraged him to trade the city lifestyle for a more rural one. “It’s so easy to be a Christian here…” he wrote, “No man can be persistently wicked in the pure surroundings of Nature.” While his book focuses mostly on his own experiences in Benona, it touches other stories as well. Some funny, some sad and some touching. There are interesting tales with native Americans and humorous brushes with the locals. I look forward to sharing some with you all over the next few issues, while I cover Charles W. Jay’s life in Western Michigan.