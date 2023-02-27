Charles W. Jay’s journey from New Jersey to Benona involved several trains, a ferry and a vehicle. One may be forgiven for assuming it sounds like a boring read. So many connections in the modern era would be a nightmare, but things moved a bit slower in 1871. Not to mention, Jay’s treatment of the event is often poetic, humorously sarcastic and sometimes unintentionally funny due to the dated nature of the material. He frequently complains about how slow the trains are, for instance, “moving at the legal speed of three miles an hour,” but there is also a passage where, in an attempt to make up for lost time, one locomotive winds-up to the “alarming speed” of 35 mph. The simple journey also serves as a unique window into the past. Not only does it give us a glimpse in the younger years of West Michigan, but it gives us fascinating insight into city living, rural living, and of course, the principle object of our study, Charles Jay himself.
We are treated to a bit of poetics right away as the author describes falling asleep on the first train while passing through Pennsylvania, and it begins with a quote from Macbeth:
“Sleep that knits up the ravell’d sleeve of care” is one of the few ancient institutions that has not gone out of fashion, and still maintains its original connection with its younger brother, Death, in the counterfeit business. Sleep pretends to be death, and awakes in this world. Death fools annihilation by leaping from the grave into the indescribable glory of eternal life. (Charles Jay, 1874, p. 16)
This also opens us up to another strong theme in Jay’s writing, and which is something that he seems to strongly associate with his rural life in West Michigan: Christianity. After a series of delays, one of which involved the palace car coming uncoupled while Jay slept and the engine rolling on for half an hour without them before doubling back to retrieve the paying customers, the author finally made it to Chicago, only five days after most of it had burned down. “We reached the charred ruins of the City of Divorces about noon the next day,” he wrote, “I found it impossible to realize that the still smoking mounds through which I wandered were the debris of what, a few days before, was one of the largest and most enterprising and wealthy cities in the world.” Here again we see the association Charles Jay makes with his faith and the humble life of the country. “Of the scores of churches, whose vain pomp of architecture had so recently mocked the manger of the founder of Christianity, the ruined walls of one alone remained,” he wrote.
From here he boards a train bound for Milwaukee, a city which he describes as having “ninety thousand inhabitants, seventy thousand being of German origin.” Today it is still common to find German blood among the great lakes, but most are wholly assimilated into the American way of life. It was not so in Charles Jay’s day. He describes thousands of German families “in the loose, coarse costumes of their country… dumb to our language, strangers to our laws and customs,” awaiting trains that will “scatter themselves into the wilds of the vast West” where they will “hew out new states.” In this one prediction, I think it is safe to say he was very correct, and the German immigrants it would seem, at least in Charles Jay’s eyes, were viewed very favorably. “May Germany ever have a free and full welcome to our shores,” he concludes.
Next, he would board a ferry bound for Grand Haven, but I think that is a story I will save for next week. As much as I would like to cover the entire transit in one article, I find there is too much of interest, and our hero’s arrival at the shores of Lake Michigan makes for a good dividing line. Soon he will step off into familiar territory for all of us.