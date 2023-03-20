Over the past couple weeks, we have been getting an inside look at the infantile state of Oceana County through the eyes of a prominent, early 19th century newspaper writer, Charles W. Jay. His journey out of New Jersey and into Shelby, then called Benona, in 1871 was recorded in his book “My New Home in Northern Michigan, and Other Tales.” Today’s article will probably be the last installment in this series, as we are getting out of the “My New Home” portion of the book and into the “other tales” section. The “other tales” will still be of great interest to the general reader, and Jay’s prose is an absolute treat regardless, however, they are often less based in fact and more akin to “impressionistic sketches” of his life of those times. There are poetic musings about his maple tree, a heavily embellished version of a Native American tale, and a fictional, archetypal stand-in character referred to only as “the old settler.” Otherwise, they record sordid matters, such as “The First Death in Our Little Sunday School,” which I feel would hardly be beneficial to reproduce here.
But, before we abandon old Charles Jay, I would like to recite one more story recorded in his little book which highlights a bit of the difficulties of early pioneer life on Stony Creek. This tale concerns a name well known to anybody who has looked into the history of Benona Township, A. R. Wheeler. The first sawmill on Stony Creek was built by a man named Rev. William Ferry back in 1849. It was then sold to two men, Campbell and Wheeler, in 1853. However, Charles Jay mentions another name, Ira Minard. Wheeler, he says, was the agent of Minard, a businessman out of Illinois. But that is neither here nor there. Our story takes place during Wheeler’s second winter here in West Michigan, and it was a bad one. So bad that there was no way for anybody to make a trip to Grand Haven to secure supplies, and so, “starvation threatened the occupants of the two cabins at the creek.”
As “the dilemma” became “more serious,” to use the language of Jay’s novel, a trapper named Chapin offered to brave the elements and take his log canoe into Grand Haven, if Wheeler was “disposed to trust him with the necessary funds…” The alternative probably involved starving to death, and so Wheeler was very disposed to trust him. Chapin set off. “The lake was ice-bound for a quarter of a mile from its shore…” Jay said, “Through dangers and hardships that can scarcely be credited, the dauntless hunter fought his way alone on the wintery waters to his destination.” After arriving at Grand Haven, Chapin secured a barrel of beef, a barrel of pork, and some other unspecified supplies, then turned around and made his way back. Eventually, after a while of traveling he espied a storm beginning to form.
He at once turned the prow of his canoe against the ice-barrier of the beach, and cut his way with an axe to the shore. He rolled his provision high up upon the sand and entered the forest. With hemlock boughs he constructed a sort of shelter from the terrible storm that ensued, and rolling himself up in blankets, remained completely “snowed under,” for two days and nights. (Charles Jay, 1874, p. 40)
Once the storm was over, he got back in his canoe, reloaded his supplies, and continued on his way. He made it back to Stony Creek a few days later in a state of exhaustion.
Upon his return, Wheeler, who was exceptionally relieved to see Chapin alive, I am sure, tried to pay the trapper with 27 silver dollars. According to Jay, Chapin “carefully counted and re-counted the dazzling coins,” before ultimately pushing 12 of them back into the hand of Mr. Wheeler. He absolutely refused to take anymore than he was owed. Charles Jay mentions that Chapin was still alive when he was writing his book in the early 1870s, and living in Pentwater. He describes him as “a hale, hearty, honest old man of nearly seventy years, with no stain of meanness or crime upon his conscience.”
For any readers whose interests may be piqued, Charles W. Jay’s book, “My New Home in Northern Michigan” can be somewhat pricey if all you can find is the original pressing from the 19th century. However, there are cheaper, modern reprints that can be found on various websites, such as Amazon and eBay. There is also a lovely unabridged facsimile executed by Hardscrabble Books of Berrien Springs, Mich. in 1979. This edition also includes an introduction by Williams Miles of Central Michigan University. Furthermore, I mentioned last week that the 40 acres of land on which Charles Jay planted his first Orchard was located on what is now Cherry Point Farms. As it turns out, the owner of Cherry Point, Barbara E. Bull, is an author in her own right and she put in the hard work of scanning old newspapers and microfilms to find all of Charles Jay’s published works from his time in Michigan. She has collected them all in her book, “A Point of View: Blackberry Ridge 1871 – 1884.” Visit her website barbaraebull.com if you are interested in any of her work.