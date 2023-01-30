I have written before about the hardships of some of the early pioneers in our county, and particularly about Lorenzo D. Eaton, who overcame many hardships for his family until he was finally drowned in 1876. Today I would like to discuss the life of another early pioneer, one who crossed paths with Eaton, and his name is Andrew Brady.
Hailing from Norway, Brady’s whole family pulled up roots and relocated to Michigan 1850 when he, himself, was only 14 years old. They landed in Muskegon and from there the family separated. Brady, with his father and brothers, continued on foot to the mouth of White River, where they met up with the mother and sisters, who traveled by ship. Then, according to Hartwick and Tuller in their book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day,” they continued walking “through the dense forest to the southeast corner of what is now Grant township… arriving there on the 12th day of Sept…” Once arrived and settled, Brady’s father took up working for a man named Harry Hulbert who operated a mill in an area known as Big Creek. However, misfortune would strike almost immediately. After a year of working at the mill, “the mill dam broke away, washing the foundation from under the mill.” The consequences of this meant that the workers went unpaid for their work, “leaving the Bradys nothing to live upon expecting a few potatoes that they had raised.” The family then had a bout of sickness, but luckily enough none were claimed by it, and once recovered Andrew set out to work on White River. He worked for a month and then returned to discover that his father had died. In order to supply his family with food, Brady ended up trading his gun for a deer with a Native American whom he happened to encounter in the woods.
In a turn of good fortune, the young boys managed to secure work at White Creek in the fall and the family in turn wintered there. Then, in the spring, Brady took to working with previously mentioned pioneer Lorenzo D. Eaton. They worked together until the fall when the family returned to Claybanks, built a shanty and wintered there. Then, “being over-persuaded by others” they boys cut shingles from timber on government land. As Hartwick and Tuller describe it, “in the spring of 1853 the boys had about six hundred dollars’ worth of bolts and shingles piled upon the beach, when along came the Deputy U.S. Marshal and took them all, with others.” This seems to have been the end of rough luck for Andrew Brady though. He spent the next two summers working as a sailor on the lake, spent a few winters in Milwaukee, and returned to Claybanks again in the spring of 1855, where he worked making shingles. The next winter, he bought 120 acres on sections 1 and 3 of Claybanks and started a farm. In July of 1859, he married a woman named Julia Brady, who hailed from a similar part of Norway and arrived in Oceana in 1853. Her mother and brother did not survive the voyage.
Together, they had two children, a son who died in infancy and a daughter. Brady went on to serve as highway commissioner, treasurer and justice of the peace in his township. He shares a grave marker with his wife in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Claybanks, though the weathered stone makes it impossible to read his date of death. His wife passed in 1891, one year after the publication of Hartwick and Tuller’s book. According to them, Brady was “a man who by hard work and close attention to his affairs has illustrated the fact that honest endeavor will bring its just reward.” He was still living when the book was published in 1890.