Today we will be looking into the lives of John D. Hanson and his wife Betsy Hanson, the first non-native settlers to claim land in Oceana. But first, I would like to address a mistake I made in my previous articles discussing Charles Jay. I had stated that Jay’s farm was located on what is today Cherry Point Farms. This is incorrect. Charles Jay settled on an area that was then called Blackberry Ridge. Much of Blackberry Ridge is indeed included in the property of Cherry Point Farms, however the section containing the Jay farm does not belong to Barbara Bull of Cherry Point. It instead belongs to her neighbors. I will leave them nameless, unsure of whether they want that private information divulged. But I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to the parties involved and for any confusion I may have caused. Now, on with this week’s discussion.
The Hansons will be familiar to anyone who has read my article about the settlements of Whitehall and Claybanks. Much of this information will be repetitive, so I will try to keep it short. John and Betsy Hanson were both of Norwegian descent, with John being born in Christiana, Norway in 1818 and wife being born in Kingsburg in 1823, according to Hartwick and Tuller’s “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day.” Betsy’s maiden name is not given, only that her parents passed while she was still young and she was cared for by her uncle. Around 1839, she moved with her uncle to Milwaukee, and it was here that she met John Hanson, her soon to be husband. John Hanson himself had “sailed to America when but a young man.” Though they met in Wisconsin, they were not destined to remain there, as John Hanson would relocate to the White Lake area in 1843, and Betsy would follow in 1845, the same year as their marriage. Those who read my previous article will know the reason for this move. John Hanson, who was an accomplished sailor, had taken up work running lumber for Charles Mears, the lumber baron of the White Lake area. During his time at White Lake, John Hanson bought up several tracts of land and developed a large farm. This farm was the seed that would eventually become Whitehall after John Hanson sold the land to Mears and moved to Claybanks in 1856. However, Hanson’s time in White Lake saw not only the beginning of his farm, but also the start of his family. The Hansons would have nine children altogether, with several of them being born while in Whitehall. When Betsy relocated there in 1845, she was “the first white woman to see… White Lake… and lived two months before any other white woman arrived.” Hartwick and Tuller also mentioned that she had mastered the language of the local Native Americans after only living in the area for a short time. However, Betsy longed to move away from White Lake, as the family was often afflicted with illnesses while there.
John Hanson knew of the place we now call Claybanks, though his time sailing for Mears. The land he purchased there was the first land to be sold in Oceana County, and he also “sent to be ground…the first wheat ever grown in the county….” Hartwick and Tuller have much good to say about John Hanson in the closing of their biography on him, and not wanting to do him and less justice than they have, I will reproduce their kind words in full.
His farm house was always headquarters for the lawyers and judges, and many were the jokes and stories told and pleasant evenings spent at his house while the county seat was located at Whiskey Creek. He was always prominent in the politics of the county and was a republican with strong convictions. He held the office of Deputy U.S. Marshal for several years, and was Consul to Norway and Sweden for a number of years. (Hartwick and Tuller, 1890, p. 254)