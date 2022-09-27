That’s right, pigeons saved our beloved little town of Shelby. I encountered this humorous little tidbit of our history when reading Hartwick and Tuller’s “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day.” In it, they made a great effort to belabor the point that waterpower was essential to pioneering a settlement. “In early times, a waterpower was regarded as the one thing necessary and essential to the starting of a village in a new territory,” they said. They also point to the early success of settlements such as Pentwater and Hart as evidence of this, and it is even mentioned how waterpower in Hart led to the development of the county’s first grist mill.
Shelby, however, has no waterpower. This is no big deal for us today, in a world where waterpower is hardly considered. Even if it were, the abundance of modern vehicles makes it a quick trip to any of the neighboring towns. But in the late 1800s, it was a very big deal. Hartwick and Tuller say that, “For years [Shelby] had been the half-way stopping place for travelers from Whitehall to Pentwater…” and that this alone was the chief reason the village was erected. Soon, the railroad was added, and the excitement seemed to spur the growing community on but, “the effect soon died away and a period of decline was becoming painfully manifest, when the most singular event in the history of the county occurred.” What was this “most singular event”? The arrival of pigeons. Simple pigeons, but hundreds of thousands of them.
“It was in the spring of 1874 that the first great flight of wild pigeons to this section occurred,” Hartwick and Tuller claim. Evidently, they nested near what was then Barnett but is now Shelby and “nearly every train from the south brought sportsmen by the score…” This truly was an unexpected boom for the blossoming little town. As Hartwick and Tuller put it, pigeons were “caught and shipped by the barrel, in coops, and thousands were fed for a later market. They even estimated the revenue generated being $50,000 in just one season. There are free inflation calculators online, and while they become less accurate the further back you go, if you run that number through one of these programs it comes out with a value of more than one million dollars in the modern times. It’s easy to understand then why, “everyone became a pigeon hunter or dealer.” But it doesn’t end there. The pigeons returned in 1876, and in greater numbers. Shelby was becoming known as the greatest pigeon roost in all the United States and we are even given some numbers pertaining to that particular season. In 1876, “there were shipped 1,781 barrels and 1,982 coops of pigeons, and 2,000 dozens were retained and fed.” Not only that, but “it is estimated that there were over 700,000 birds shipped, and that over 500 strangers found shelter in Shelby and vicinity during the stay of the pigeons.” This of course had a very positive effect on the development of little Shelby, but it would seem that the pigeon’s didn’t take too kindly to it. “Having placed the village squarely upon its feet, the pigeons sought new quarters and never returned again in numbers,” said Hartwick and Tuller.