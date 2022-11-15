There are a handful of different schools that serve our community, and most of them have rather straightforward names. Hart High School, New Era Elementary School, Shelby High School and so on. There are, of course, a few outliers that may make you scratch your head, such as Spitler Elementary. Who exactly is this Spitler, and why is a whole school named after them? Well, I have received, via Brenda Peeraer of Hart Public Schools, information to answer that question from the best possible source, Linda Brimmer. Brimmer is the granddaughter of the very same Myrtie Spitler for who the school is named.
So, who were the Spitlers? To answer that question in the broadest way possible, I would say they were very active community members who resided in Hart. The Spitler family first arrived in 1885, when the township was still relatively young. Having been officially organized in 1848, it was only about 37 years old at this point. The family consisted of Rev. Hiram Spitler and his wife, Sophrona Spitler, and their 10 children. Eventually, at some unspecified date, the family decided to move further south, yet the three sons, named Clarence, Harry and Jess, elected to remain in Hart. Though the date is unspecified, I think we could safely assume the three boys were all men in their own right at this point. They “roomed at the Irish ward” on the corner of Dryden and Johnson, which was simply described as “quite a ward of pranksters.” The three of them worked for a business called Colby Hardware, and eventually Clarence would buy into the business, changing the name to Colby-Spitler Hardware. It was located on the corner of West Main Street and State Street in those days. Jess opened a music store and Harry went into the heating and plumbing business, a trade we find has remained in the family.
In 1905, Harry Spitler bought an empty lot at 108 W. Main St. which would go on to become the Spitler House. In 1908, he married a woman named Myrtie Rellinger from Elbridge, and it was through their union that she was able to pass the name Spitler on to the local school. The couple raised six children together, the eldest of whom was a half brother whose mother had died during childbirth. The Spitlers used to own quite a bit of land on the west side of Hart, which we recognize today as a residential area. They owned everything from their 108 property (which is now numbered 161) to where Spitler Elementary is now. For those of you familiar with this side of town, the name Spitler Street is probably starting to make some sense to you. One of Harry Spitler’s sons, Leon Spitler, would eventually have a daughter named Linda. Linda and her husband, Chuck, would buy the properties next door to Harry and Myrtie’s house from their aunt and uncle, and they are still there today. The building at 151 W. Main St. now houses Chuck’s Plumbing & Heating.
Construction of the Spitler Elementary School was completed on Sept. 26, 1955. When the Spitlers sold their properties for the purpose of creating a new residential area, “The area south of Johnson to the north high school boundary was for school purposes. It was once all orchards where the Spitlers did so much cherry picking.” Myrtie Spitler was said to have been a very active worker in the Methodist church and even served some time as the township treasurer and register of deeds for Oceana County. She encouraged all of her children to pursue a higher education in college institutions, which meant, “hard work and much sacrificing for all the family,” due in part to the lack of government funding in those days. In 1955, the decision was made to name the new school after her, not only because of the contribution of land that her family made, but also largely because of her dedication to the importance of education and the enrichment of the local culture. Let’s not forget the positive impact the Spitler family has had on our local landscape.