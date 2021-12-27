Last week I talked about the immense salt deposit that lies beneath our Great Lakes and how that came to be. However, this subject tends to spark another broader question that is a little bit more complicated to answer. It’s easy to say that the salt under the great lakes was left there by an ancient ocean which has since disappeared, but how on earth did the Great Lakes on top of it come to be? Modern scientific theory believes that the culprit responsible for digging out the massive Great Lakes basin is the same who filled it with the largest supply of fresh surface water in the world. Ice. Lots and lots of ice.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a pretty succinct description of how the Great Lakes were formed on its website, noaa.gov. There, it states that, “During the last ice age, the mile-thick Laurentide ice sheet covered most of Canada and the northern contiguous United States. The massive weight and movement of this glacier gouged out the earth to form the lake basins.” It goes on to state that, as the globe began warming up again, the ice sheet retreated. The meltwater from this ice sheet filled the newly gouged basins and formed what we know as the Great Lakes today.
This, of course, is a heavily summarized version of events. The ice sheet that covered North America during the last ice age formed and was perpetuated over several different glaciation events, and the shape and the size of the lakes themselves has fluctuated and evolved over the years as well. If you are interested in taking a more in depth look into the formation of the Great Lakes, I suggest visiting nmgl.org, the website for the National Museum of the Great Lakes. There it covers everything from the ancient river system thought to predate the lakes up to the more modern mining fleets that sailed their waters. One thing that I think the NOAA fails to properly convey in its incredibly brief summary of events, is the sheer size of the ice sheet which gouged out the Great Lakes basin. As E. B. Williams puts it on nmgl.com, “Consider a jet plane, leaving a vapor trail 30,000 feet high and then imagine a mass of ice that thick — twice the height of our highest mountains.” The sheer mass of this ice sheet was indescribable, and when you think of the amount of force required to carve out valleys as deep as our lakes, it begins to make sense. However, forces that large have consequences extending even into our modern age.
Those of you who have lived and worked on the lakes may notice signs of decreasing water levels. This is thought to be the result of “crustal rebound.” What this means is that the weight of the ice sheet was so great, it actually distorted the surface of the earth, causing it to sink a bit. Now that the ice sheet is gone, the earth’s crust is rising again. In Williams’ article, he discusses old beaches, remnants from a time when the water level of the lakes was much higher. The coast lines, which were level at the time, are now slanted, since the earth’s crust is rising more in areas that were buried under more ice. In general, the effects of the crustal rebound are greater the further north you go. I guess it just goes to show that these lakes which we have come to know and love are one small part of the planet at large, and they will continue to grow and change as time goes on. So let’s not take their present state for granted.