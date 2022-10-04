There was, early on in the History of Pentwater, a law firm called Hartwick and Grove. The Hartwick mentioned here is the same Louis M. Hartwick who helped co-write the book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day,” and anybody who is familiar with Pentwater history will recognize L.D. Grove as the man who proved a turncoat during the great Pentwater Title Crisis around the 1870s, ultimately dissolving the law firm of Hartwick and Grove. Louis Hartwick does however mention a rather humorous story regarding his old business partner in the back of his book regarding the county’s history.
As Hartwick puts it himself, “lawyers are proverbially bad writers.” Coming from a lawyer, I think we can take his word for it. He then goes on to describe a time when L.D. Grove wrote a letter to one Abijah Peck regarding an upcoming election. He received no response and proceeded to forget entirely about even sending the letter.
Meanwhile, Peck received the letter and couldn’t make out a single word. Nor could he read the signature. He, as Hartwick states, “took it home and each member of his family tried a hand at it, but failed to make out anything intelligible.” Next, the neighbors came over and were likewise unsuccessful. The indecipherable letter started to become a bit of a phenomenon, and soon, “nearly every man in Hart called upon Peck and requested a perusal of the famous document,” all to no avail. Some hilariously ironic genius suggested to Peck that he pay a lawyer to decipher it. So, what did Peck do?
He took the letter to Grove. I present to you the ensuing conversation as recorded by Hartwick.
“Mr. Grove, are you an expert at deciphering bad writing?”
“I can read anything that contains a single principle of penmanship,” replied Grove.
“Then be kind enough to read that for me,” said Peck, handing him the letter.
Grove took it, and after scrutinizing its contents carefully a few minutes, handed it back with the remark:
“I think I told you that I could read anything that contained a single principle of penmanship, but my dear sir, this letter does not contain an approximation towards a single principle of penmanship, and all that I am able to glean from its contents is that the writer is either a fool or was drunk at the time of writing it.” (Hartwick & Tuller, 1890, p. 416)
Mr. Peck then produces the envelope, bless him, in an attempt to be as helpful as possible, which causes Grove to go red in the face and proclaim, “Ah! To be sure! Why, it is as plain as A B C. It is good writing. Any fool ought to be able to read that. That is a letter I wrote you last spring concerning the election.”