American folk music is a special beast. It’s like that primordial soup that gave birth to music as we know it today. It’s all tangled and mixed with the origins of blues, rock, hip hop and country. Even today we can hear its echoes all over the place, and when you really dig deep and start to look into the history of your favorite folk songs, they seem to somehow go back even further in time, this line possibly dating from the Middle Ages, this one set to an old Irish air. But folk music is, by definition, the music of the common people. No matter how old the tune is, no matter how deep its roots go, folk songs are always being molded to fit the modern era.
After moving to West Michigan and learning about how many towns in the area were founded in the 1800s as a result of the lumber trade, I began to wonder what folk music was like for them. What songs did the sailors, the lumbermen and the laborers of early Michigan sing? Luckily, I am not the first person to ask this question, and there a few names that come up when you search for Michigan based folk songs. One of those names is Duane Starcher, who received his Phd. in Musicology from the University of Michigan in the 1960s. While he was there, he recorded an album called Woods and Water: Folksongs from Michigan History. The album, which was recorded by Western Michigan University’s FM radio station, has been out of print for many years now, but the songs can still be heard on Starcher’s website, secondcello.com. As it says on the back of the album, the songs “tell of cutting lumber and of navigating the lakes; they are the entertainment of people on the move.” The album even has a map of the Great Lakes area, showing many of the locations mentioned in the different songs. One song in particular, called Jack Haggerty and His Flat River Girl, even mentions two towns from Oceana. The song details the courtship between a logger named Jack Haggerty and girl from Greenville. Eventually, Haggerty heads westward to make some money on a job. “Through Hart and through Shelby I am very well known,” Starcher sings. While there he receives a letter from his darling telling him she plans to marry another man. The heartbroken Haggerty then decides to “shoulder [his] peavey” and go out to Muskegon, so as to, “leave [his] Flat River darling behind.”
Other familiar places mentioned in Starcher’s album include Ann Arbor, Escanaba and La Plaisance Bay with many of the names being confused or mispronounced by the laboring immigrants who would sing these songs. Starcher himself gives extensive notes about each of these songs on the back of his album, which can also be found on his website.
While there are many location-based folk songs that seem to have cemented themselves in the American psyche (House of the Rising Sun comes to mind, about that wicked house down in New Orleans), it seems a shame to me that I have never before heard any of the songs found on Woods and Water. Thankfully, a Michigan-based band felt the same. Michigan-I-O is an album by a band of the same name, containing 10 Michigan folk song reimagined in a contemporary style, two of which are modern takes of songs that Starcher also sang. The modern interpretations have stunning arrangements and are suitable for anybody that considers themselves a fan of folk music today. The band is currently hard at work on a follow up album, called “Once More a Lumberin’ Go,” and if you want to hear any of the songs on their first album, you can find them on Spotify, Bandcamp, or on their website, michiganio.com. Hopefully this band finds success in sharing this unique part of Michigan’s history with the world today.