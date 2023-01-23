Though the pages of Hartwick and Tuller’s “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day” are littered with the stories of many brave men, well, many of their stories are the same. They came to Oceana, built or bought a sawmill, became a postmaster, established a large farm, etc. Though there is one man who’s story stands out quite starkly from his peers on the printed pages that surround him, a man named Charles W. Jay.
Charles W. Jay’s story stands out in a few ways from what we expect of the early pioneers. First and foremost, he was not a laborer. He was, it would seem, a man of wit. An editor and writer. Secondly, he was well loved and respected by other members of the community, like most of the pioneers, but not because of his accomplishments, but rather because of his wit, and because of his skills as a public speaker. On the contrary, in terms of his personal ambitions, it seems like Jay was mostly a failure. To quote from Hartwick and Tuller, “Charles W. Jay… was a prominent character, although he did not achieve success in his chosen occupation, farming and fruit raising.” Later it is also said, “Mr. Jay became an editor and a public speaker of note in the East. He was successful in both undertakings, but failing to realize his ambitious longings he was cast down and afterwards used his remarkable abilities more as a diversion than with any practical end in view.” And again later, “He was an eloquent speaker upon any subject, political or moral, and his services upon the platform were often in demand. His conversation and his writings, however, all indicate a disappointed ambition.” So, here we have a man who failed at what seems to be the most basic task for an Oceana Pioneer, farming, and who was instead well loved and respected for his great intellect and wit.
Jay was born in New Jersey in 1815, and only came to Oceana County around 1872. He began writing articles for the local newspapers under the penname O.P. Dilock and “soon had a reputation as a humorist and critic extending far beyond the limits of the county.” One other thing that helps Jay’s story to stand out from that of other pioneers is that he tells a good portion of it himself. Evidently, Hartwick and Jay were good friends, and the former must have felt there was no way to do the latter justice unless to sample Jay’s wit in action. Jay’s contribution to his own entry in Hartwick’s book is a brief and bitter account of his youth which involved being fed “black-strap” from his father to “stirrup [his] naturally sluggish temperament” and his time working as a “bearer-off” at a brickyard when he was ten years old (“All through the long summer months… did I carry the tempered clay in the moulds… until back and heart were alike broken, and the spirit of my young life drunken up with silent and unavailing sorry.”) But rather than tell you about it, I would like to let Jay speak for himself so you too can sample his wit which once made him quite famous throughout this county we all call home. The words of Charles Jay, or perhaps O.P. Dilock:
My father was a shoemaker, and waxed poorer and poorer with the yearly increase of his family, until he could hardly make both ends meet. His sole means of support was his trade, at which he hammered away day and night, in order to get the upper hand of the hard necessity that tacks’d all his energies. At last, by unrelieved confinement, he was assailed by a stitch in the side, the thread of life parted asunder, and my worthy progenitor paid the only debt that he could not elude by the statute of limitations–the debt of Nature.
- (Hartwick & Tuller, 1890, p. 385)