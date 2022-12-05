If you’ve been reading since March, when I covered how our towns and villages got their names, you may remember that I said Shelby was referred to as Churchill Corners for a spell. It was so called in reference to one of the earliest settlers in the area and the town’s first Postmaster, a man named Walter H. Churchill. But who was this Churchill fellow? Well, lucky for us, Hartwick and Tuller have provided a brief biography in the pages of their book, “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day.” Let’s see what they have to say.
Walter H. Churchill, like so many other pioneers, came to the budding communities of Oceana in an attempt to seek his own way in life. He arrived in Shelby on Valentine’s Day, 1864, after having spent the first 25 years of his life on his father’s farm in Batavia, N.Y. According to what Hartwick and Tuller have written, he was “determined to start out in life for himself,” and he believed “that the West offered advantages not possessed by the East.” If one can imagine the embryonic state of our county at that time, it may be easy to see what he meant. Churchill arrived at a time when “the county was a wilderness,” and shortly after arriving he enlisted in the military, where he served in the 15th regiment of the Michigan Infantry. Once he returned, he not only became a permanent fixture in the community, but a strong building block upon which much of the community relied.
Churchill tried his hand at many things, many of which were of great import to the little growing township. He of course was the first postmaster, as previously mentioned, and he held that position for 19 years. He also spent seven years as the township clerk, one year as the Treasurer, 20 years as the justice, two years as the supervisor, and as the Judge of Probate. With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why Shelby was referred to as Churchill Corners in the early days. Hartwick and Tuller also venerate Churchill as an upright and honest man, and they list several other business ventures he had embarked on, such as the Churchill, Oaks and Co. Bank, which he was the president of, and the Benona Lumber Co. where he served as the secretary. Apparently, he also became secretary of something called the “Shelby Improvement Co.” Churchill married three times during his life and had a total of five children, three of them boys and two of them girls, plus one adopted child with his last wife. And it would seem his impact was so large, his name spread beyond the bounds of Shelby. “To dwell upon his social and personal qualities is useless…” Hartwick and Tuller said, “as he is well known in all parts of the county.” He died June 23, 1900 and his final resting place can be found at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby.