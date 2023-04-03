In the late 1800s, a strong temperance movement had sprung up in Chicago and begun to spread throughout the Northern states. According to Hartwick and Tuller’s book, “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day,” the movement began picking up steam in Pentwater in the Spring of 1874, as nearly 100 ladies formed a society determined to end the sale of alcoholic beverages in the area. To achieve this, the ladies would visit saloons and other such places where they would sing and pray until proprietors agreed to their demands. In some cases, they were denied entrance and would instead sing and pray from the sidewalk.
The women’s efforts were rather successful, and they even nominated a ticket at the township election, which was heavily endorsed and resulted in another win for the temperance movement. Court cases soon started to arise however, as R. M. Montgomery, the prosecuting attorney in those times, reminded the ladies that old prohibitory laws were still in effect. He warned that if any complaints were brought against him, he would prosecute. To quote again from Hartwick and Tuller, “No ordinary room would hold the crowds that assembled to see the trials, and the Opera Hall was utilized for a Courtroom.”
In the end, the trials and convictions made running a saloon so unprofitable that “many devices were resorted to evade prosecution.” Some saloons started selling “buttermilk.” Strangely enough, many of the clientele who purchased this “buttermilk” seemed to end up intoxicated. Another interesting work around was found in the basement of a Pentwater resident. Upon entering this basement, one was greeted by a small room with a half of a “rudely constructed wheel,” protruding from the wall. There was a sign that read, “Put your money in the wheel and call for what you want.” A little to the side was another sign which read, “Put the glasses in the wheel.” This makeshift convention resulted in a rather funny bit of poetry from the Grand Rapids Times, which I know was reproduced by way of Hartwick and Tuller:
Shoost put your money on der vheel, for vhat you vants den call
It works shust like der fishing reel, but bobs rount in der vall,
Und prings you prandy, rye, or ghin, cigars, lager peer, or vine–
For glittering haunts of vice und sin in Pentvater you can’t find.
Der bartender his name vas Chase, but who revolves der vheel
In our model town no von can blace; consequently anypodies vill not squeal.
In der leedle nook you blace a dime, (der liddle vheel goes round,)
Call vhisky—presto glass on time. —Penvater ish der model town.
The prosecutions were so effectual that on the 19th day of June the last saloon closed its doors and the man with the wheel departed for Wisconsin. Then the women added another stanza to the above poetry, which read as follows:
Der vimmins dey got after Chase, mit his revolving vheel,
And make it hot for him in dis blace, if anypodies vouldn’t squeal.
So he shumped up through de dirty floor out of his hole in der vall,
Und made for Visconsin shore, petticoats, vheel and all.
(Hartwick & Tuller, 1890, p.84)
Of course, the temperance work didn’t last forever and as the crusading women began to slow down, the saloons gradually began to return. At the time of publication, in the 1890s, Hartwick and Tuller mention that the house with the wheel was then the residence of a man named P. Dreves. It would be interesting to find out if that house is still standing, with its basement that has inspired such a comical bit of poetic history.