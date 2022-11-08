The pages of Hartwick and Tuller’s “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day” are full of humorous stories from the early days of our little corner of West Michigan, one of which I would like to share with you now. We have already spent a fair amount of time laughing over the misfortune of L.D. Grove, but today’s tale is focused on another pioneer, a man named E.T. Mugford. Our story takes place in the 1860s and starts after Mugford had lost an ox to a thief and vowed revenge.
Shortly after making this vow, Mugford visited the Good Templars Lodge in Pentwater and then began home late in the night. The theft of his ox must have weighed heavily upon him, as Hartwick and Tuller treat us to this poetic line, “The full moon shed its refulgent rays o’er hill and dale and his lonely ride caused him to ruminate on the depravity of the human race.” And then, as he reached the foot of the hill he was on, “he cast his eyes to the crest and behold, the full moon as it shone through the treetops disclosed a man leading a cow by a rope.” Now, for whatever reason Mugford concluded that this must be his cow that was being led away by some person unknown.
“I will keep my promise and retribution I will have,” he is quoted to have been thinking, “providing I am the stouter.” And so, as they passed each other under the milky light of the moon, Mugford actually leapt from his buggy, taking the lead from the thief with his left hand and taking the man’s throat in his right. What ensued was a tussle after a few minutes of which Mugford had succeeded in “winding” the thief. He asked him, “What are you leading off my cow for?” To which the thief replied, “It is not your cow, nor never was.” And then, would you believe it, “On taking a second look Mugford discovered his mistake.” He of course, apologized profusely and the man explained that his brother in Grand Haven wrote to him saying he could take home a cow if he was willing to ride up from Mason County to get it. Apparently, “when he arrived at Shelby he had only two shillings… he purchased some crackers and cheese; some feed for his cow, rested a while, and had got this far on his road.” Mugford, probably as an extension of his apology, offered to let the man rest at his place for the night, but he of course declined, saying his family would be waiting for his return and they went their separate ways. But our story does not end there.
Around 4 a.m. the next morning, Mugford answered a knock on his door. It was someone from Shelby asking if a man had gone by with a cow. Evidently someone had stolen one of his in the night. Mugford of course related his embarrassing tale, but, according to Hartwick and Tuller, “the man followed on but never found his cow.”