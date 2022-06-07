The disappearance of Alonzo Irons is quite possibly one of the most intriguing unsolved missing persons cases that the history of our county has to offer. On its nose, the chain of events prior to Irons’ disappearance are simply baffling. After scouring the land with search parties and offering generous rewards to anybody that could locate him, still nothing was found. In the end a Pinkerton detective was hired. Luckily for us, the full report of “Operative C,” as he is called, has been recorded by Hartwick and Tuller in their book, “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day.” The report is full of lies, concealment, affairs, mysterious dreams, and days spent tracking trails through the woods, but still no conclusion was ever reached. It is almost certain that Irons was murdered, and if we believe the evidence presented via report, dumped in a lake. But, before we get into all of that, we should cover the facts. Here is what we know about Alonzo Irons leading up to his disappearance June 3, 1881.
Alonzo Irons was a young man living in Pentwater who worked as the manager and store-keeper of a store in Crystal owned by Nickerson and Collister. Further entries in the detective’s notes mention Irons having been the proprietor of a sawmill owned by Nickerson and Collister, not a general store. However, we do know from the book “Michigan Place Names,” by Walter Romig, that Nickerson and Collister did indeed purchase a sawmill and a general store in 1880 from John Bean Jr., in a portion of Crystal that used to be called “Beanville,” a place that will come up later in the detective’s reports. After eating dinner June 3, Irons left the mill sometime in the afternoon in the company of a man named Fisher. They both had goals in mind. Irons was heading towards the house of a man called Mr. Chase to pay him for some hay purchased on behalf of his employers, and Fisher was going to accompany Irons a part of the way so that he could deliver some axes to some men called the Johnson Brothers, who were making bolts in the woods. According to Hartwick and Tuller, “While they were walking along, the string holding the axes broke and they fell, one of them cutting Fisher’s heel. They stopped and bound up the wound, and Mr. Fisher came back. Iron, taking the axes, went alone.” Alonzo Irons was seen by the Johnson brothers when he successfully delivered the axes not too long after, however, he never made it to his destination and nobody knows what happened to him after, or at least, anybody who did know was not willing to talk about it.
Next week I will begin covering what I have learned by reading “Operative’s C’s” report as I continue to cover the disappearance of Alonzo Irons.