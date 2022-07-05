Alonzo Irons mysteriously disappeared from Crystal Township back on June 3, 1881. On Wednesday, June 15, a Pinkerton Detective, addressed only as “Operative C.”, arrived in Hart to begin working on the case. Over the past few weeks, we have been reviewing his report. So far, he has cleared the previous suspect, a Native American named King, while growing highly suspicious of a trio of brothers named Joe, Louie and Mitchell Baptiste. On June 20, Operative C. was led to a trail near Paybama lake by two men named VanBrocklin and Austahasong. After examining the trail, he came to a grim conclusion. It appeared as though a body had been dragged through the woods, placed in a canoe, and dumped out in the lake. He made the decision to drag the lake bed. We continue today with his report of June 21.
After the breakthrough with the trial near the lake, the next two days were slow for Operative C. June 21 was a Tuesday. He decided to drag the lake bed on Thursday, because he needed to travel into Pentwater on Wednesday to retrieve the tools first. He spent much of the day talking to other people who verified King’s story, including King’s disgraced wife. As her husband no longer wanted her back, she was planning to go to Grand Rapids. Operative C. gave her a ride into Hart, where he bought her a room for the night. On the way there, he learned a bit about her troubled past, but there was really nothing else to report on regarding the case.
On Wednesday, of course, he drove to Pentwater and retrieved the tools. He also heard an interesting bit of information from a man named Billy General. Apparently, Louie Baptiste had beat his wife some time previously for having $2 “which she could not account for.” Louie Baptiste seemed to think Alonzo Irons had given her the money. Operative C. also set up a bit of a trap. He spread the word that he would be dragging the lake on Thursday, and asked Austahasong to stake the area in case anybody came by before then. Lastly, our detective did manage to tie up a bit of a loose end. While dining at a place called Capt. Irons, Operative C. noticed a pair of boots belonging to a man named Lon. He associated these boots with a trail that one of the Baptiste boys had shown him. Operative C. figured the trail was a red herring at the time and deduced that it was probably left as a result of the search party that went looking for Irons. Upon asking, he learned that a man named Ed did indeed wear the boots while searching.
Thursday’s report was brief and fruitless. “This morning…C. assisted by his party commenced to drag the Paybama Lake. They worked hard all day, but did not find anything to reward their efforts.” Friday was much the same. After finishing with Paybama Lake by 3 p.m. they noticed another lake nearby and decided they would drag it also, “when they got a better rig.”
On Saturday, June 25, Operative C. met with a man named Joe Adams, who “took a prominent part in the search for Irons” and had also “proposed to lynch King.” They had a long conversation, but the detective still placed his suspicions on the Baptiste boys. Apparently, upon returning from the search for Irons, Joe Adams asked Louie Baptiste why he did not help search, to which he simply replied, “What for you ask me? I no Killum Irons.” We also learned about the strange behavior of one Johnny Pete, a Native American who was supposedly out late in the night with the Baptiste boys on the day Irons vanished. After this, Operative C. spoke again with Billy General, who thinks that “Louie Baptiste, if not guilty, at least knows something…” Lastly, he questioned one of the Johnson brothers, the Swedes in the woods who were the last to see Irons, but there was not much to be learned. He had last seen Irons walking along the road after 4 o’clock.
On the following day, our detective went into Hart to write his reports, and this is where I shall leave you this week.