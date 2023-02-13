Among the exhibits of Native American artifacts on display at the Pentwater Historical Society Museum there is a map which reveals where many of the items were discovered. If you examine this map, you may notice several items of interest emerging from Dumaw Creek, a tributary of the Pentwater River which lies northeast of the village. As it turns out, this location was the site of a 17th century Native American Village, complete with its own cemetery.
The Native Americans who lived here are thought to be ancestors of the Potawatomi tribe who relocated to the Sault Ste. Marie area sometime around the 1640s. In their absence, the area was overgrown with an abundance of Michigan’s state tree, the white pine. These trees would grow there undisturbed for some 200 years, that is until white settlers of European descent, such as Charles Mears, would eventually arrive in the area and kick off the great lumbering boom that established many of our communities today. By the late 19th century, the lumber boom was over and many of the trees were gone. West Michigan began making the transition from a lumbering trade to an agricultural one and the area comprising Dumaw Creek was converted into farmland. In comes Christoph Schrumpf.
In 1915, Schrumpf was removing a stump from his property on Dumaw Creek when he discovered 18 skeletons wrapped in furs with several artifacts such as stone arrowheads and scraping tools. These items were cataloged by the University of Michigan’s Museum of Anthropology in 1924, but it took some time before the significance of this discovery was really recognized. Schrumpf would eventually sell off his collection, and by 1959, it arrived in the hands of one George I. Quimby of the Field Museum of Natural History, who managed to track down Schrumpf and examine the site further. By 1972, Dumaw Creek was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It is thought to be one of the youngest prehistoric sites in the state of Michigan.
Including the original 18 skeletons found by Schrumpf, it is believed that the remains of as many as 55 people were removed from the site. Some of the other artifacts discovered include tobacco pipes, bone and stone tools, shell beads, flint scraping tools, red ochre, as well as copper items such as hair pipes and plaques.