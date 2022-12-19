There exists a book detailing a pretty exhaustive history of the early days of Pentwater put together by Florence R. Schrumpf, simply titled “Pentwater 1853 – 1942.” The book covers a span of time starting with the arrival of Andrew Rector and E.R. Cobb in 1853 up until 1942. It draws from a slew of different texts as well as first person accounts from the descendants of different settlers. Typed and handwritten, with black and white pictures from various sources, this book was reprinted by the Pentwater Historical Society back in 1993 and it offers a unique insight into the lives of the settlers. Though of course, the further back you go, the fewer sources there are to draw from and the harder it is to learn about those early days. But let’s turn back the pages and see what Schrumpf has dug up regarding the earliest winter for the settlers of Pentwater.
By the fall of 1854, there were several different families in Pentwater. There was of course Andrew Rector, and the family of Mr. Cobb, but also families by the names of Barber, Rogers, Barnes, Glover and Harding. Another family, the Rosevelts, came in that same year, although they evidently did not stay very long. 1854 also saw the first birth among the settlers in Pentwater, a girl named Hattie born to the Glovers, and the first deaths, as Mr. Barnes and his son drowned one day while out on the river in a canoe.
The fall season is known to be one of heavy storms in Pentwater, with many of the worst shipwrecks in the area having occurred in November. This of course was not known to our early settlers. Since relying on one another was tantamount to surviving what is often described as “the unbroken wilderness” the members of our embryonic community took to scouting the beaches after such storms to “see if they might be of assistance if a vessel were in distress.” One day they discovered that a freighter called the “Wright” had been washed aground. As Schrumpf put it, “Upon seeing the settlers, the crew, worn and hungry, with renewed hope of rescue, roused themselves. They wrote a note; placed it in a bottle, fastened it to the cabin door and set it afloat. It was a pray for those upon the shore to aid them.” They of course had come to do just that and by midnight all sixteen members of the crew were back at the boarding house having a hot meal and some coffee. According to Schrumpf’s book, they stayed a few days before taking off for Grand Haven by foot, walking down the beaches the entire way, but not without leaving behind one unintentional gift. It would seem, that in order to better weather the storm, the crew tossed their cargo overboard. This included several kegs of nails, which would later be recovered by the settlers and used in the construction of some of the earliest buildings.
But the biggest threat that the villagers had to contend with in that earliest of winters was not the weather, but the wolves. Referencing again the book that Schrumpf has compiled, she says, “The wolves were very troublesome. They would gnaw on the handles of axes and saws if left out at night. The salt from sweaty hands attracted them. They were especially fierce that winter.” She then provides a quote direct from one of the settlers in those days, Mrs. Barber, who tells how the howls one night became “almost deafening” as the packs approached them, and then, upon looking through the window, they discovered that the wolves stood in the yard, “as if about to attack…” Apparently, they managed to scare them away by simply placing a light in the window. Mrs. Barber ends her tale by saying, “You can hardly imagine the feeling of relief I experienced when I saw them disappearing across the lake.”