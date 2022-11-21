We have discussed, a few times now, how the first town to be established in Oceana was Claybanks, back when John D. Hanson and Dr. Phillips landed there in 1848. The book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-day” by Hartwick and Tuller gives us some very interesting information about those early pioneer days. Evidently, it was very well known that a portion of Hanson’s farm contained what used to be a Native American burial ground, but there were apparently two graves of special importance. To quote directly from the book, “When the writer’s mother came to Claybanks in 1852, she observed two graves in the burying ground, which from being covered with a canopy of bark and cloth, she judged must be occupied by bodies that in life were regarded, by the Indians, at least, as of more than ordinary importance.” There is a bit of confusion here, as we aren’t exactly sure whose mother saw these graves. There are, of course, two authors, Hartwick and Tuller. The book itself contains very little info about the authors’ parents, but there are biographical blurbs about the authors themselves, so we are able to glean a little information. Hartwick was born in Indiana and came to Michigan in 1860. There is no mention of his parents ever arriving with him. Tuller was born in Jonesville, Mich. in 1855. If we were to hazard a guess, I think Mrs. Tuller would be the safer bet.
Regardless, the mother, who was most likely Mrs. Tuller, was told various things about these two graves. That one belonged to the chief’s mistress, and the other to a Catholic priest. The next summer she found herself in Chicago and being overwhelmed with curiosity, she asked Rev. Fr. Kinsella who told her that “during the administration of Bishop Quarter, first Catholic Bishop of Chicago (about 1844 or 1845), two Indians, who had come from north of Muskegon, around Lake Michigan in a canoe, called at the Bishop’s residence and said that a priest had died while ministering among them and asked what they should do with the body.” These two Native Americans were instructed to bury the body in their own cemetery; meaning that, if this were all true, the first Christian burial to take place in Oceana County was not held by the Christian pioneers, but instead by the Native Americans.