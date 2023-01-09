I have talked previously about the formation of the Great Lakes in this column and a little bit of that information is necessary for this article to make sense. So, allow me to recap. As many of you may or may not know, the area that we now call Michigan was once a seabed. This explains a few things, such as the Petoskey stone, Michigan’s state stone which is actually a fossilized coral, and the presence of the massive salt mines beneath Lake Michigan, which are salt deposits left from the sea water. Secondly, during the last ice age, the migration of massive glaciers gouged much of the land in North America, creating channels that would become, you guessed it, the Great Lakes, and leaving behind things such as the very field stones which were used to build many houses in the 1800s.
Okay, so why does any of this matter? Because today I would like to talk about Kitch-iti-kipi, Michigan’s largest freshwater spring. This spring, located in Thompson Township, just outside the city of Manistique, is a major tourist attraction in the Upper Peninsula and its formation is inextricably linked to the same forces that created the Great Lakes. 10,000 gallons of freshwater flow up into the spring through fissures in the limestone bottom every minute. As it turns out, this limestone is actually an ancient seabed. During what is called the Silurian period, this limestone was mud and sediment on the ocean floor. Over time it was buried, compressed, and turned into limestone. Then, during the same glacial migrations that carved the way for the Great Lakes (quite literally), the layers of earth situated above that ancient seabed were scraped away, bringing it closer to the surface. Limestone, even though it is a rock, is actually quite soft, falling somewhere around a 2 to a 3 on the Mohs scale of relative mineral hardness, making it very susceptible to water erosion, which is exactly what happened. Groundwater from rain and melting snow found its way in to cracks in that limestone and started transforming them into massive caverns. There is no telling exactly when this occurred, but eventually the caverns became so big that they could no longer stay subterranean. The ceilings collapsed, the pit filled with water, and voilà, Kitch-iti-kipi was born.
The name, Kitch-iti-kipi, derives from the Ojibwe language, the same Native American tongue that gave the state of Michigan its name. It is believed to mean “big cold spring,” although there are apparently several possible interpretations in Ojibwe which include, “the great water”, “bubbling spring”, and “the blue sky I see”. The latter of those names bears a strong resemblance to another new name for the Spring, which is “the mirror of heaven.” These days the spring is located in Palms Book State Park, and due to the constant movement of the water, it stays unfrozen at low temperatures. If you want to feel connected with Michigan’s past, it might be worth a trip to the Upper Peninsula so you can stare through the beautiful waters of Kitch-iti-kipi into this ancient seabed.