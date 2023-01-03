The pages of Pentwater’s history are speckled with maritime disasters, many of which have occurred in the month of November, probably the result of the infamous November Gales, which our region is known for. These days the lumber boom is over, our ships are safer, and weather forecasting technology is much more advanced. It would be a shock for your modern Pentwater resident to hear that there is a ship “going to pieces” out in the water just south of Pentwater, but it did happen from time to time in the early days of our county, and that is exactly what Hartwick and Tuller describe in their book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day.”
The ship was the Mercury and the date was Nov. 20, 1879. The Mercury was a schooner transporting 250,000 feet of lumber from Ludington to Chicago when it was caught in what Hartwick and Tuller describe as “heavy seas,” placing the crew in “imminent peril…” The beaches lined up with villagers eager to help in any way that they could, but the lake was so rough, “not a boat could be found that would ride the breakers…” To make matters worse, the telegraph wire was down and there was no way to get a message over to Ludington asking for help. The desperate crew members of the sinking ship tried to float a line to the shore and three men volunteered to take a skiff to meet it. They were Henry Hawkins, Frederick Sorenson, and his father, whom the authors leave unnamed. Unfortunately, their rescue attempt would fail when the skiff they were on capsized just as Hawkins was barely able to grab the line. The two Sorensens made it back, but Hawkins never did. His body became entangled in the very line meant to save the crew and he drowned. The crew then tried to retrieve his body by pulling the line to their doomed ship, but the line broke and his body was never recovered.
By midnight that night though, things took a turn for the better. The telegraph line was repaired, and a message was sent to Capt. H. B. Smith. He brought a volunteer crew from Ludington on a small steamer called Magnet with a lifeboat and no more life was lost on that tragic day. Together, they were able to rescue the entire crew of the Mercury. Smith was later given a medal for gallantry by an Act of Congress for his bravery that night.