Nestled among the serene streets of Pentwater are a couple of houses inextricably linked by a tragedy so inhumane, so unforeseen, it must have shattered the community’s sense of peace and safety for a time. Many villagers today are probably familiar with the name Sands, even if only through the pairing of Sands and Maxwell. After all, it was the Sands and Maxwell lumber company who constructed the building that served as the heart for all community activities of Pentwater through many decades. However, less people are probably familiar with the name William B.O. Sands, who headed that lumber business until his untimely death in 1896. And even fewer people are probably familiar with the name of Sands’s attorney, Solomon Minshall. But nearly 130 years ago these two names were caught up in a tragedy so gruesome, it was reported in daily papers as far away as California.
On the evening of April 6, 1869, Sands was walking home from a long day of work when a surprise gunman leapt out from behind a tree and opened fire. The Sacramento Daily Union reported at the time that, “Sands broke into a run, the assassin following him closely and firing at his victim every few seconds. Five shots in all were fired, two striking Sands in the arm and one in the leg.” Sands collapsed upon his door at 226 Park St. The gunman fled. Sands’s cries of distress reached his family inside, who alerted the police and called for a doctor. According to the Sacramento Daily Union, his arm was so badly shattered that the decision was made to amputate, but to no avail. Sands died at 10 p.m. the following day.
Meanwhile, the police were not making much headway. Sands had no enemies that anyone could think of and so at 4:30 they decided to enlist the help of his attorney, Mr. Minshall. The Pentwater Historical Society points out that there are conflicting reports on this part, with some stating that Minshall was a suspect from the beginning. Either way, the police found themselves knocking on the door of the Minshall household only about a block away at 284 E. Lowell St., but there was no response. Feeling that something was wrong, they forced their entry only to be greeted by a chilling scene: the bodies of Mr. Minshall, his wife, and all three of their children. It is assumed that, after killing Sands, Minshall returned to his home where he killed his own family before turning the gun upon himself. The Pentwater Historical Society rounds this tale out with a somber note: “Sands and the Minshall family are buried in Pentwater Township Cemetery, perhaps Solomon Minshall too, in an unmarked grave.”