Continuing with the meanings behind the names of Oceana’s villages, I would like to start with Hesperia. Walter Romig gives a pretty brief yet detailed summary of the founding and settling of the area in his book “Michigan Place Names”, but our interest in the name takes us to the year 1866 when a man named John P. Cook built a sawmill and a general store with his partner Daniel Weaver. The two of them worked to promote the town and on Aug. 2 of the next year, a post office was constructed. Then in 1883 the village was incorporated and John P. Cook’s daughter, Mary Cook, chose the name Hesperia “from its resemblance to a garden,” as Romig puts it.
However, if you look into the etymology of the word “Hesperia,” you learn that it comes to us from Greek and refers to Italy, meaning “the land of the west.” I will admit my Greek mythology is poor and so it took a bit of research for me to connect the dots between Hesperia the western lands and Hesperia the garden. It turns out, the word Hesperia is derived from the Greek word Hesperus which means “the evening star” and refers to the planet Venus. In Greek mythology Hesperus is a god who had three daughters, the Hesperides, also known as “the daughters of the evening” or “the nymphs of the west.” These daughters tend to Hera’s orchard in the west, also called the Garden of the Hesperides. According to the myth, when Hera and Zeus were married, the goddess Gaia bestowed upon them a branch bearing golden apples as a wedding gift. Hera admired it so much, she asked Gaia to plant them in her gardens and then charged the Hesperides with tending to those gardens. The garden is also referenced in John Milton’s famous “Paradise Lost”: “There I sucked the liquid air, all amidst the Gardens fair, of Hesperus and his daughters three, that sing about the golden tree.” It would appear that Mary Cook was well versed to have come up with such a poetic name for the village.
New Era however, is a little more obscure. Romig tells us that two men from Erie, Pa. founded the village in 1870. Their names were Gilbert B. Goble and Dr. Spaulding. Mr. Goble would become the first postmaster in 1872, but the village wouldn’t be officially incorporated until 1948. According to Romig, it was Dr. Spaulding who gave the place its name way back when it was originally founded in 1870, although he offers us no insight into what Spaulding was thinking at the time. Researching the etymology of the word “era” seems rather useless here, as the word means more or less what you would expect, even through history. I would be inclined to believe that the name was chosen because the founding of the town marked a new era in the lives of the two gentlemen who traveled there all the way from Pennsylvania, but of course that is just speculation on my end. We may never know what personal reasons Dr. Spaulding had for picking the name he did.