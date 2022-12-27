There is apparently, somewhere between Hart and Shelby, a hill which was officially named Navel Hill. It is mentioned in Hartwick and Tuller’s book “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-day,” although my attempts to locate this hill exactly online have proved fruitless. Maybe some Oceana residents who have been here longer than I have will know where it is, although the exact location of this hill is not what I am interested in today. Instead, I want to tell you how it got its name.
One chilly December in the late 1850s, the Highway Commissioners employed a man named Harvey Tower to survey a highway from what was then the north line of Hart to the south line of Shelby. Harvey put together a party that consisted of himself, Geo. Light, Jas. McNutt, A.C. Randall, and Henry Hoffman. In case it helps anybody in locating this mysterious hill, I will quote directly from Hartwick and Tuller about its location: “They ran from north to south on the section line between sections 4 and 5. Nearly two miles north of Shelby village they came to a long steep hill at the foot of which they halted.” And here is where our story really begins.
Once at the hill, McNutt pointed out a tree to Randall which he thought was “about as large” as Randall’s body. That is, I think the tree was rather rotund. Randall disagreed, saying it could not possibly be that big, and so they bet a dollar on it. With Tower acting as judge, they decided to get precise measurements, and so they instructed Randall to undress. Here it is mentioned that “the snow was about twenty inches deep and very light, the day cold.” Randall was hesitant, but, of course, there was a dollar on the line, and he relented. They used a large string to measure Randall’s, uh, circumference, which, “unfortunately (for Randall) fell into the snow several times before the measurement was completed, and was often recovered with shaggy mittens laden with snow and reapplied to his ‘goose pimpled’ body…” This prompted Randall to ask that they hurry up, as it was “mighty cold.” As our fine authors put it, “Tower, deeply moved with sympathy for the object of his care, in his great haste and clumsy mittens, dropped and recovered from the snow again and again the measuring tape…” Once the measurement was complete and Randall was allowed to dress himself again, it was only to find that someone had snuck a bunch of snow into his pants.
Well, the conclusion was that Randall had lost the bet and on their way up the hill, Hoffman asked what they should call it, and Tower promptly replied, “This is Navel Hill.” So it was that Hoffman recorded the place as Navel Hill and the survey they took was later adopted by the State Road Survey with some minor alterations.