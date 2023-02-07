From the time the Oceana County Journal was first issued at Hart, a bitter rivalry began to be manifested between that paper and the Oceana Times. (Hartwick & Tuller, 1890, p. 67)
The above quotation, coming of course from Hartwick and Tuller’s “Oceana County Pioneers and Business Men of To-Day,” seems like a bit of an understatement given the story I am about to tell you. And what better to fan the flames of a business rivalry than a little bit of politics? Let us set the scene.
Judson Palmiter launched the Oceana County Journal on April 30 of 1869. This is when his “bitter rivalry” with Amos Dresser of the Oceana Times began, although it was seemingly short lived. Palmiter successfully purchased the times on Nov. 1 and formed a co-partnership between his business rival Dresser, with the latter acting as manager and editor. As Hartwick and Tuller conclude, “1870 dawns with the two papers… under practically the same management.” But here’s the hangup, both men are Republicans.
The Republican Convention rolled around in 1870 and, “considerable strife was manifest and bitterness engender by the respective candidates.” A Republican ticket was nominated which “did not give general satisfaction,” leading to the organization of an “independent ticket,” of which Dresser took part. Following this independent convention, “war broke out between Messrs. Palmiter & Dresser….” It would seem the peace between the two papers didn’t last long. After two years, Palmiter sought an injunction which prohibited Dresser from publishing the Times and Dresser responded in kind by seeking an injunction to prohibit Palmiter from publishing the Journal. The results of this political struggle meant that no papers were published in Pentwater for a span of about 60 days. In 1871, Dresser found a sneaky way around this and began publishing something called the East Shore News, sending the material to his old subscription list. The matter would be brought to court several times, but never resolved as the rivalry burned bright between the two for the next few years. Eventually though, things fizzled out and Palmiter would begin working with a new editor in 1872. They ended up resurrecting the Times in Pentwater, but he would eventually sell the plant in 1873. Dresser on the other hand managed to change the name of the East Shore News to the Pentwater News and would go through a slew of business partners until the sold the plant to L.M. Hartwick in 1880.