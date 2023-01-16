Being from Florida, there are certain aspects of Michigander life that I do not personally partake in, but rather watch with great enthusiasm from the sidelines, such as the Michigan-Ohio rivalry. With a father from Michigan and a mother from Ohio, this rivalry has been a constant source of entertainment my whole life, like the ceaselessly airing reruns of your favorite sitcom. But it is only recently that I learned about something which could quite possibly be the pinnacle of petty behavior between these two neighboring states: The Toledo War.
For those of you unfamiliar with this “war,” let me boil it down. Much of the land in the Great Lakes area was grouped together in one big territory called the Northwest Territory in 1787. When it came time to carve this large territory up into smaller territories which would later become states, they used a map called the Mitchell map. Following this, it was decided that the boundary between the Michigan and Ohio territories would start at the southernmost tip of Lake Michigan and run east. But there was a problem: the Mitchell map was wildly inaccurate. It estimated that the southern tip of Lake Michigan was much further north than it actually is, and thus granted Ohio a section of the Lake Erie shoreline that included the mouth of the Maumee River. When delegates in Ohio learned that the map was possibly erroneous, they added a provision to the Ohio Constitution stating that, should the error be true, the dividing line should instead run at a Northwest route so as to terminate in the same spot determined by the erroneous map. To put it simply, they were intent on keeping the land that Mitchell Map had mistakenly granted them. What resulted was a 450 square mile strip of disputed land along the Michigan-Ohio border, called the Toledo Strip.
Lots of tomfoolery ensued. Ohio refused to cede the land to Michigan, and meanwhile Michigan secretly started erecting governments and collecting taxes within the strip. In 1835, Ohio passed legislation in order to erect their own governments in the strip, and Michigan responded in kind with their Pains and Penalties Act, which allowed them to imprison or fine citizens from Ohio seeking to carry out governmental action within the strip. President Andrew Jackson tried to weigh in, siding with Ohio (it’s worth mentioning that Ohio was already a full-fledged state at this point, and so wielded more voting power than the lowly Michigan territory), while congress seemed to agree that the land belonged to Michigan. Both sides started erecting militias, which came to a head in the Battle of Phillips Corner. While Ohioan Surveyors were out trying to survey what they believed to be the dividing line, they were confronted by the Michigan militia, who may have fired shots at them or over their heads in warning. This was about as bad as the war would get, not including a stabbing that would occur later, but thankfully there were never any casualties in the Toledo War.
In the end, it was funding that ended the dispute. The Michigan territory included only an eastern portion of what we now call the Upper Peninsula. In 1836, Andrew Jackson signed a bill stating that, if they ceded the Toledo strip, Michigan would finally be made into a state as well as being gifted the remaining half of the UP as compensation. Michigan refused. The Great Lakes waterways were seen as more valuable than the unfarmable land of the Upper Peninsula in those days. However, later in that year, the United States Treasury found themselves sitting on a surplus of $400,000 cash. This money was to be divided up among the states, which Michigan was not. Desperately needing the money, Michigan agreed to the terms on Dec. 14, 1836 and sacrificed the Toledo Strip for the UP and state status. Which, let’s be honest, was probably the better move. I can’t think of a single Michigander today that would trade an ounce of the UP land for any amount of Ohio soil.