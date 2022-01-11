One of the biggest and heaviest books on my shelves is Emily Post’s Etiquette: A Guide to Modern Manners.
I happened on this 1,018-page tome a while back, when I was looking for some book or other. I’d forgotten I even had it. It was given to me by a friend, no, not as a tactful hint, but because she was clearing out her old books and thought I’d get kick out of it. After all, aren’t etiquette and Emily Post about as antiquated as the Victrola and stockings with seams?
That’s what I thought, until I learned about Mrs. Post’s remarkable life and her influence on generations of humanity for exactly a century. Yes, 2022 is the centennial anniversary of Emily Post’s Etiquette. The first edition was published in 1922 and is in its 19th run today. Updating mores and manners through the years is a big responsibility, but the Emily Post Institute — founded in 1946 by Emily to ensure the ongoing availability of her work — is more than up to it. Cousin Elizabeth Post, who runs the institute along with another cousin, oversees the revisions of Etiquette. The institute offers training seminars on everything from wedding planning, table settings for dinner parties and parenting to how to behave properly in business and golf. Totally online savvy, they even have a weekly podcast, Awesome Etiquette.
In other words, if you thought etiquette was dead, you may hereby make a heartfelt and nicely-worded apology, followed by a brief, but sincere handshake.
Although it’s true that you might have your reasons for believing that good manners are no longer a priority in today’s rude, crude world, where, it seems, the bigger a slap you can deliver in the face of propriety, the more popular you are.
What, I wonder, would Emily Post say about our current political world, which has degenerated into mud brawls, lies, and deadly violence? What would she say about, oh, today’s TV commercials, which proudly broadcast cures for ED by showing carrots and zucchinis and bananas to simulate the you-know-what? Or a product that will eradicate odor wafting from your “smelliest body parts”— complete with a young woman spreading her legs wide in a fitness routine? Or Colace, the answer to constipation, tactfully inquires, “Does it hurt when you have to poo, like you’re pushing out a pineapple or two?”
One shudders to imagine how Mrs. Post would react to our present state of indecency. Would she crash to the floor in a dead faint? Commit suicide in utter despair? You’d think so. But I suspect that the opposite might be the case. Emily Post was a fascinating lady, born into privilege but rising as a modern woman, an activist for the rights of the underprivileged, a divorcee who supported herself and her children by her writing, first with fiction and finally with the book that would make her the most popular woman in America next to Eleanor Roosevelt.
Yes, Emily Post was no fragile flower of womanhood. She had a genuine mission; to truly humanize society. To her, etiquette wasn’t just tipping your hat to a lady, or using the right china at your tea party, or knowing the proper table settings at “luncheon.” As Emily herself observed,
“Whenever two people’s lives come together and affect one another, you have etiquette. Etiquette is not some rigid code of manners; it’s simply how people’s lives touch one another.”
And so, I was amazed to find that Etiquette is actually a remarkable source of advice on how to make your life as happy as possible. Like the dictionary, sections are separated by thumbnail indentations, which include categories like “Human and Personal,” “Business Life,” “Weddings,” “Celebrations,” etc. But even if “Running a House with Servants” might not exactly apply to your average reader, many other things might.
Take the section on “Everyday Living.” There’s more good advice here on raising children than you’ll probably ever find anywhere else. From “Fair Play” to “The Validation of No,” Emily delivers guidance compassionate and sensible enough to save every frustrated parent on the brink of self-immolation.
Like the entry entitled, “Because Everyone Else Does.”
“All young children feel a need to conform to the mores of others of their own age. They express this need in their speech, their play, their choice of clothing, and their relationships to each other. This conformity is quite normal. Adults, after all, conform to their world too…Children should be permitted to follow the customs of their community so as not to differ too radically from the other children in the neighborhood.
“However, there are necessary and obvious qualifications to this advice…The phrase one hears so often from children —“Everyone else does so-and-so,”— is not sufficient excuse for lowering standards. Therefore, parents sometimes must make a decision at the risk of having their children be a little different in some particular from their friends. There are times when children should be required to set an example, rather than follow others. There can be a certain risk of rebellion involved, but there is an element of discipline that is far more important.”
And here’s something every party giver should memorize:
“Inebriated Guests. There are a few steps to take when a guest becomes obnoxious or embarrassing. First, if the offender becomes truly drunk, enlist the aid of the person or people he or she came with in getting the overindulger home or in helping should he or she be feeling sick. Of course, the drunken person may have come to the party alone. If it is a man, ask your husband or a male friend to help you deal with him. If it is a woman, deal with her yourself unless you need someone’s help in assisting or carrying her to a bedroom or a taxi. If the reveler is merely on the way to becoming loud, [politely suggest] ‘How about a cup of coffee?’
“More important, never let anyone who has had too much to drink get behind the wheel of a car…If you must, call a taxi or put him or her to bed in your home. You must go to any lengths to prevent this person from driving.”
On the one hand, Emily’s observations may seem a bit obvious. But when you’re in the thick of a potentially explosive situation, you’re not always thinking clearly. I remember this one party I had when I lived in L.A. It was quite a bash, although a high-brow one. A dear friend and fellow pianist was going to join me in a concert of four-hand piano works. Unfortunately, my friend had way too much to drink and not only became obnoxious but, when we were about a quarter of the way through the first piece, fell face down on the piano keys.
My friend’s pals lifted him up and carted him out to his car — which he insisted on driving. They tried to reason with him, but he punched one of them in the nose and started the car up, ramming into the car parked in front of him.
I was so mortified I didn’t know what to do. Emily Post could certainly have come to the rescue, but how was I to know that? All I knew about her was that she was the authority on how to hold your pinkie at afternoon tea.
I haven’t read the latest edition of Etiquette, but I’ll bet it has some cogent observations on how things have changed since 1984, not to mention 1922. In closing, here’s a tidbit from the first edition of Etiquette:
“Corn on the Cob. Corn on the cob could be eliminated so far as ever having to eat it in formal company is concerned, since it is never served at luncheon or dinner; but, if you insist on eating it at home or in a restaurant, to attack it with as little ferocity as possible is perhaps the only direction to be given, since at best it is an ungraceful performance and to eat it greedily is a horrible sight!”
Not to mention picking one’s teeth for an encore.
Love ya, Emily!