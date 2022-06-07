Marie’s Homemade…Strawberry Spinach Salad
This recipe is quick, easy and delicious. It is perfect for picnics, date night or just because. The dressing comes together in a flash, and then you just pour it over the spinach and strawberries when you are ready to dive in! Enjoy!
Ingredients
1 lb. baby spinach stems, trimmed and torn into bite size pieces
1 pint fresh strawberries, cleaned and halved (quartered if large)
Dressing
¼ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup sugar
Mix and let sit until sugar dissolves
Add
½ cup olive oil
1 ½ Tbsp green onions, sliced on the bias
1-2 Tbsp poppy seeds
¼ tsp paprika
Mix together the dressing and set aside. Toss together the spinach and strawberries, and add the dressing and other ingredients just before serving.