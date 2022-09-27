I absolutely love making soup, and with the weather turning colder, it is the perfect time to make some. This particular one is so yummy paired with your favorite sammy or crusty bread. This is a cream base, so you may need to use four small cans of cream of mushroom if you cannot find the large one in the recipe, or feel free to make your own from scratch. There are also two very unique ingredients at the end of the recipe. I promise you need to put these in, as they truly make the soup.
Ingredients
1 — 5 lb. can of cream of mushroom soup
4 cups of milk
1 lb. ground beef
1 cup cubed carrots
1 cup cubed potatoes
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced onion
1 Tbsp garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
4 Tbsp yellow mustard
4 Tbsp ketchup
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
In a 4-quart soup pot, combine the soup with the milk. Over medium heat, bring to a boil. Add the potatoes and carrots and continue to cook over medium heat, stirring frequently to keep from scorching. Sauté celery and onion until they begin to soften. Add ground beef, garlic, salt and pepper. Once browned, drain excess fat and add to the soup base. Continue to cook until carrots and potatoes are fork tender. Add ketchup, mustard and cheese, and stir until combined. Shut off the heat and enjoy!