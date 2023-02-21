This particular recipe is quite easy, yummy and pairs nicely with a tossed salad!
As you can probably tell, comfort food has been a bit of a theme through these winter months. I do cheat a little by using the store bought soup, however I feel it tastes just as good as doing it completely from scratch.
Ingredients:
1 lb. diced chicken (I like a combination of white and dark meat)
1 small onion, diced
½ cup diced celery
1 tsp garlic
Salt & pepper to taste
½ tsp parsley
1 large (26 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
1 can of milk or water (in soup can)
1 can of biscuits
In a skillet, saute onion and celery for 1 minute. Add chicken and cook until chicken is done. Add garlic and seasonings. Place in a large soup pot or dutch oven. Add soup and one can of water or milk, then bring to a boil. Turn heat down to a simmer. Open biscuits and break into pieces, about four per biscuit, and lay over the top of the soup mixture. Use enough of the biscuits to evenly cover. (If you have any leftover biscuits, bake and enjoy). Cover and let simmer on low until biscuits steam until done. You may need to check every 5 minutes or so. Biscuits will be done when they are plumped to about double in size. To be sure, take one out and make sure it is cooked through.