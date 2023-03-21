It’s no secret that I love comfort food, and when it’s a casserole, it makes me even happier. I hope this will be a crowd-pleaser. I use asparagus in it, but green beans can easily be substituted or no veggies are needed at all. It’s delicious with a tossed salad or mixed vegetable medley. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 lb boneless chicken, diced
4 slices of bacon
1 can cream of chicken
1 cup cooked asparagus
2 Tbsp ranch dip/dressing mix
½ cup diced onion
¼ cup diced celery
1 Tbsp diced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups cooked rice
1 cup shredded colby jack cheese
Parmesan cheese as desired
In a skillet, saute onion and celery in a little olive oil for about 2 minutes, then add chicken and cook until chicken is most of the way done. Add garlic, salt and pepper, and 1 Tbsp of ranch mix to combine. In a medium mixing bowl, combine 1 can of water with the rest of the ranch and mix well. Add rice and chicken and combine. Place in a greased baking dish. Top with the colby jack and sprinkle generously with the Parmesan. Bake in a 350 degree oven (uncovered) for 30 minutes.