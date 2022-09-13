This recipe is really an any season type of dish. It could even be made over a campfire if you have prepared rice. I suggest using hot dogs without the skin on them. Feel free to play with the seasonings to suit your specific tastes.
Ingredients:
8 slices bacon diced
3 cups minced onion
1 16 oz. can of diced tomatoes
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Garlic powder to taste
Red pepper flakes to taste
1 cup uncooked rice
Brown sugar to taste
1 lb. hot dogs, cut on the bias
1 cup mushrooms, sliced
Fry bacon and onion in a large skillet. Add tomatoes and seasonings and heat to boiling. Reduce heat, add rice and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the hot dogs and simmer for another 15 minutes. Serve with a piece of garlic toast and enjoy!