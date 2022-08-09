This recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser at your next fun gathering. It’s so good, it could almost be an entree. Feel free to experiment with spices and your favorite kind of beans. The following are mine.
Ingredients:
1 lb ground beef
1 28 oz can of Bush’s Original baked beans
1 15 oz can of black beans
1 15 oz can of Cannellini beans
1 10 oz can Rotel mild diced tomatoes
1/4 cup diced celery
1 cup diced onion
2 Tbsp minced garlic
On the stove, brown ground beef with celery and onion. Drain and add to the crockpot. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook on medium until heated through. Switch to low heat once ready, and this will hold on low for several hours. Enjoy!