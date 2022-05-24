As summer approaches, I begin to get excited about all the fresh, local produce. This is the perfect recipe to utilize all that our amazing gardeners have to offer.
Ingredients:
7 cups cucumber, sliced
1 cup each of green and red pepper
1 cup sliced onion
1 Tbsp salt
1 cup vinegar
2 cups sugar
1 Tbsp fresh garlic
1 tsp celery seed
1 tsp pickling spice
Toss the veggies with the salt and let stand for one to two hours. Rinse and drain well. Combine sugar and vinegar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add garlic, celery seed and pickling spice. Pour over cucumbers, peppers and onions and toss and let marinate. This will keep for up to six months in the refrigerator.