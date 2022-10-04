This recipe is another crowd pleaser at any family gathering or is great at a weekly family dinner. Feel free to substitute any vegetable of your choice. Fat free or low sodium soup can also be used if that is your preference.
Ingredients:
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup of milk
1 can sliced carrots
1 can green beans
1 can wax beans
1 small can sliced mushrooms
1 bag cream of mozzarella cheese
Salt, pepper garlic powder to taste
Drain the liquid off all the vegetables. Using a large mixing bowl combine all the veggies, soup, seasonings, milk and half the cheese. Combine well. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with non-stick spray. Add the vegetable mixture to the casserole dish and top with remaining cheese. Cover with foil, and bake in a preheated 350 oven for 30 minutes. Then remove the foil and continue baking until the cheese is golden, approximately 15 more minutes. Enjoy!