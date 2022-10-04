This recipe is another crowd pleaser at any family gathering or is great at a weekly family dinner. Feel free to substitute any vegetable of your choice. Fat free or low sodium soup can also be used if that is your preference.

Ingredients:

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup of milk

1 can sliced carrots

1 can green beans

1 can wax beans

1 small can sliced mushrooms

1 bag cream of mozzarella cheese

Salt, pepper garlic powder to taste

Drain the liquid off all the vegetables. Using a large mixing bowl combine all the veggies, soup, seasonings, milk and half the cheese. Combine well. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with non-stick spray. Add the vegetable mixture to the casserole dish and top with remaining cheese. Cover with foil, and bake in a preheated 350 oven for 30 minutes. Then remove the foil and continue baking until the cheese is golden, approximately 15 more minutes. Enjoy!