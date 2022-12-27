The holiday season is upon us. I’m sure we all have family recipes that we pull out and only prepare during this time of the year. This is one of those recipes. It may seem strange to be a combination, but I assure you it is delicious. It’s a Polish recipe that my Danish grandmother learned to make for my Polish grandfather, and she passed it on to my mom who continued making it. Now I’m sharing with all of you.
Ingredients:
1 pkg dry Northern beans, soaked overnight
1 large can sauerkraut
1 lb bacon
After soaking the beans overnight, drain any remaining water the beans have been soaked in. Place the beans in a large stock pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and simmer until the beans become soft. This will take a few hours and more water may need to be added to keep the beans from drying up. Once the beans are soft (they will start to kind of crack) add the can of sauerkraut and continue to cook until the beans mash easily. Gently mash with a potato masher. Dice the bacon and brown, then add to the beans and sauerkraut. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste. At this point it’s done, but you can keep it warm on the stovetop. However, I prefer to transfer to a slow cooker to prevent scorching. The grastapuska can be made several days ahead.
Once the beans have soaked overnight and the sauerkraut has been added, all of that can be put in a slow cooker. Add water to cover and cook on low 8 hours, then mash and add bacon. Enjoy!