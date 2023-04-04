I really enjoy a good sloppy joe. I also enjoy making my food from scratch. This recipe I developed as an adult and seems to be a crowd pleaser when I make it. Feel free to play around with this recipe by trying different flavors, such as barbeque sauce instead of ketchup, or add your favorite salsa. Enjoy with your favorite bakery roll!
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef
½ green pepper, diced
½ red pepper, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 Tbsp minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups ketchup
In a skillet, saute the peppers and onion in olive oil until soft. Add the ground beef and continue until completely cooked. Drain excess fat, add the garlic, salt, pepper and ketchup. Stir to combine. Cook for a minute or two. Serve warm with your favorite side dish.