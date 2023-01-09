Having family and friends come over this time of year is one of my favorite things about the season. Having yummy food to eat is a close second, but spending tons of time in the kitchen isn’t on the list at all. This is a very quick, easy and delicious dish that can be used for breakfast or even a dinner side dish.
1 bag of tater tots, thawed
1 green onion, chopped
1 red onion, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 lb diced ham
4 slices bacon
2 cups cheddar cheese
In a large mixing bowl, break up the thawed tater tots. Dice bacon and cook until crisp in a large skillet. Place on a paper towel to drain (leaving the grease in the skillet). Sautee peppers and onion until soft in the bacon grease. Add the diced ham and bacon, and then add the tater tots that have been broken up. Gently toss together in the skillet until the tater tots start to brown. Spread evenly on a cookie sheet and top with cheese. Put in a 375 degree preheated oven and bake until the cheese is melted and starts to brown for about 30 minutes
You may have to do it in two batches if you don’t have a skillet large enough. You can also do a small batch right on the stovetop in the skillet. Just toss a couple times once the tater tots start to brown, top with the cheese, then shut the heat off.