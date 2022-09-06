Who doesn’t like a great dessert?! I hope this recipe will fill that need at your next get-together. It’s an easy quick treat to take to any picnic, family reunion or potluck. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs
1/2 c. melted butter
1 14 oz. sweetened condensed milk
8 oz. chocolate chips
8 oz. butterscotch chips
1 1/3 c. flaked coconut
Preheat oven to 350. Combine butter & graham cracker crumbs, press into 13x9 pan. Pour sweetened condensed milk over graham cracker crumbs, and then evenly sprinkle chocolate and butterscotch chips and coconut. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.