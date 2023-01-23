Meatloaf is a staple of many households, including mine. I often like to mix it up and add different flavors. This is one of those recipes.
Ingredients:
1 lb ground meat
½ cup diced onion
½ cup diced celery
1 cup diced mushrooms
1 cup diced swiss cheese
1 cup bread crumbs
1 egg
½ c ketchup
1 tsp worcestershire
1 tsp garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
In a skillet, saute onion, celery and mushrooms in a little olive oil and butter until caramelized. In a large mixing bowl (I use my stand mixer with paddle attachment) combine remaining ingredients with the sauteed celery, onions and mushrooms. Place in a greased loaf pan or shape into a loaf and place on a lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 90 minutes. Enjoy!