Meatloaf is a staple of many households, including mine. I often like to mix it up and add different flavors. This is one of those recipes.

Ingredients:

1 lb ground meat

½ cup diced onion

½ cup diced celery

1 cup diced mushrooms

1 cup diced swiss cheese

1 cup bread crumbs

1 egg

½ c ketchup

1 tsp worcestershire

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

In a skillet, saute onion, celery and mushrooms in a little olive oil and butter until caramelized. In a large mixing bowl (I use my stand mixer with paddle attachment) combine remaining ingredients with the sauteed celery, onions and mushrooms. Place in a greased loaf pan or shape into a loaf and place on a lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 90 minutes. Enjoy!