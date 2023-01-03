This has become one of my go-to Christmas and holiday baking traditions. It’s more like a coffee cake than bread, but tasty nonetheless. This is a very easy make ahead treat and will freeze nicely. Enjoy!!
Ingredients:
1 box white cake mix
1 small box of pistachio pudding
4 oz sour cream
4 eggs
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup water
1 tsp vanilla
5 small loaf pans
Topping:
2 Tbsp brown sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 cup pecans chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees, and spray or grease the loaf pans. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans, then set aside. Combine the rest of the ingredients* in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Pour evenly into the loaf pans. Sprinkle the brown sugar mixture evenly over the top of the cake mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool and serve.
*For an added Christmas touch, a ¼ cup of dried cranberries can be added to the cake mixture.