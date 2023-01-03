This has become one of my go-to Christmas and holiday baking traditions. It’s more like a coffee cake than bread, but tasty nonetheless. This is a very easy make ahead treat and will freeze nicely. Enjoy!!

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix

1 small box of pistachio pudding

4 oz sour cream

4 eggs

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup water

1 tsp vanilla

5 small loaf pans

Topping:

2 Tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup pecans chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, and spray or grease the loaf pans. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans, then set aside. Combine the rest of the ingredients* in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Pour evenly into the loaf pans. Sprinkle the brown sugar mixture evenly over the top of the cake mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool and serve.

*For an added Christmas touch, a ¼ cup of dried cranberries can be added to the cake mixture.