This is a delicious comfort dish to use for Sunday brunch or to take to work. It will leave your home smelling amazing, and can be served warm or cool.
Ingredients:
2 loaves of frozen bread dough
½ cup chopped pecans
½ cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 lg pkg vanilla pudding
2 tsp milk
1 tsp cinnamon
Thaw bread in the refrigerator in a plastic storage bag overnight. Grease the bottom of a 13x9 baking dish. Sprinkle the bottom with chopped nuts. Tear thawed dough into pieces (do not cut with a knife) and evenly place over pecans. Melt together butter, sugar, pudding, milk and cinnamon. Pour over the dough and sprinkle with cinnamon. Cover and let rise 1-2 hours until dough doubles. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Enjoy!