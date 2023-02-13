We can all enjoy a tasty little snack, and I admit to grabbing a convenient, prepackaged bag of chips or similar treat every now and again. However, the cost of this little habit is problematic, not only due to all the unsavory ingredients, but it’s also become quite expensive. So, this is a yummy recipe that may fulfill your need to snack, is cost effective and doesn’t contain all the preservatives that store bought snacks do.
Ingredients:
20 oz pretzel rods (or whatever shape pretzel you like)
1 package ranch dip mix
¾ cup vegetable or olive oil
1 ½ tsp dill weed
1 ½ tsp garlic powder
If using pretzel rods, break into pieces and put into a large mixing bowl. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over the pretzels to coat. Spread onto a baking sheet (ungreased). Bake in a 200 degree oven for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container. Enjoy!