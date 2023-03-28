I have seen many variations of this recipe. This particular one I developed to satisfy the meateaters who may not enjoy vegetables. It pairs nicely with a tossed salad or your favorite veggie. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 lb ground sirloin
1 lb sliced mushrooms
1 Tbsp minced garlic
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Salt & pepper to taste
1 medium onion, sliced
¼ cup flour
1 cup beef broth
2 cups prepared mashed potatoes
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
In a skillet, saute the onion and mushrooms until caramelized. Set aside, and brown the ground sirloin. Add garlic, salt and pepper and a tablespoon of Worcestershire. Stir to combine. Dust with flour, then stir and cook for about a minute. Add the beef broth and cook until it thickens to a gravy-like consistency. Transfer to a 13x9 baking dish that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Evenly cover with the mushrooms and onions, then top with the mashed potatoes and the cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.