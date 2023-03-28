I have seen many variations of this recipe. This particular one I developed to satisfy the meateaters who may not enjoy vegetables. It pairs nicely with a tossed salad or your favorite veggie. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 lb ground sirloin

1 lb sliced mushrooms

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt & pepper to taste

1 medium onion, sliced

¼ cup flour

1 cup beef broth

2 cups prepared mashed potatoes

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

In a skillet, saute the onion and mushrooms until caramelized. Set aside, and brown the ground sirloin. Add garlic, salt and pepper and a tablespoon of Worcestershire. Stir to combine. Dust with flour, then stir and cook for about a minute. Add the beef broth and cook until it thickens to a gravy-like consistency. Transfer to a 13x9 baking dish that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Evenly cover with the mushrooms and onions, then top with the mashed potatoes and the cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.