There is no doubt that the cost of groceries has been steadily climbing these days. If you are like me, then you try to be the most cost-effective in your purchases as possible to make your well-earned buck go as far as it can. I like creamer in my coffee, however, I don’t like to pay the cost at the store. I’m also diabetic, so the sugar-ladend creamers are a no-no for me. This recipe affords me my vanilla creamer at a lower sugar level and cost. Feel free to try the same recipe with your favorite flavorings added in. Experiment a little — it’s fun!
Ingredients:
1 can unsweetened evaporated milk
¼ cup milk (any kind will do)
2 vanilla beans
2 Tbsp sugar ( or any sugar substitute will work)
Using a small paring knife, open and scrape the inside of the vanilla beans out and put in a small saucepan. Add the milk to the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and add the sugar. Then whisk until sugar is dissolved. Let simmer for approximately 10 minutes. Taste for sweetness and vanilla flavor. If you prefer it sweeter or want more vanilla, add more until you reach the desired flavor. Remove vanilla beans. Store in refrigerator.