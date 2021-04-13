The other day someone told me something weird and I replied, “You belong in Believe It or Not.”
Believe It or Not. We say it all the time. In fact, the man who made the phrase forever famous could probably tell you how many times the entire earth’s population has uttered it.
Robert Ripley was crazy about numbers, a passion that made him the leading authority on trivia. In the days before pocket calculators, his brain was the equivalent of one. Once, while waiting for his meal at a restaurant, Ripley was reported to have made profitable use of the time, figuring out how many steaks a full-grown steer produced and how many steers there were in Texas. “By the time dinner arrived,” writes Neal Thompson, in his fascinating Vanity Fair article, The Unbelievable Mr. Ripley, “Ripley had figured there were enough steaks in Texas to feed the entire population of Canada’s Gaspé Peninsula three times a day for 18 and a half years.”
And that intriguing but supremely non-essential tidbit of knowledge would, of course, end up in one of his Ripley’s Believe It or Not columns.
For years, I’ve been fascinated by Robert Ripley, who was himself a bona fide believe it or not. His own experiences were as amazing as any he wrote about. From a childhood spent on the edge of poverty to life as an international, fabulously wealthy celebrity who was once voted the most popular man in America, he opened the world’s eyes to freaks and factoids that simply had to be seen to be believed. So Ripley showed them, through his incredible drawings that had made him one of the country’s leading illustrators. Although he never reached old age — he died of a stroke at the age of 59 — Ripley packed in many lifetimes by the time he departed the earth he’d traveled from end to end, earning him the affectionate title, “The Modern-Day Marco Polo.”
LeRoy Robert Ripley was born in 1890 Santa Rosa, Calif. He was 15 when his father died, and as a high-schooler had to work part-time jobs while his mother took in laundry and boarders. Perhaps his fascination with the stranger side of life was spurred by one of his literally odd jobs — polishing headstones at a marble works company.
Although painfully shy, Ripley was a top athlete. His true love, however, was drawing. He was an extraordinarily talented artist — believe it or not, entirely self-taught. And believe it or not, he never graduated high school. Yet he worked his way up the newspaper ladder to become a popular sportswriter and illustrator with a fund of brilliant ideas, one of which was the goose that laid the golden egg.
In 1918, working as a sports illustrator for the New York Globe, Ripley was doodling around on the drawing board when he came up with the cartoon that would launch him to super-stardom. It showed nine men performing bizarre sports feats, like J.M. Barnet of Australia, who jumped rope 11,800 times in four hours, and England’s J. Darby, who jumped backwards 12 feet, 11 inches — with weights! Ripley called the cartoon Champs and Chumps, and it was popular enough for him to create two more, with the title changed to Believe It or Not.
Ascending to the Saturday Evening Post in 1926, Ripley decided it was time to strike it rich with Believe It or Not. As talented a huckster as he was a cartoonist, he titillated readers by promising to provide them with the most outlandish of facts and daring them to prove him false. Among his catch phrases was the legendary, “Truth is stranger than fiction.” As Neal Thompson observes, “Soon, Ripley was introducing readers to such characters as James Thompson, of Clovis, N.M., who traveled across the country entirely by wheelchair; Mary Rosa, a Nantucket toddler who found her mother’s ring on the beach 21 years after it had been lost; two brothers in Russia who slapped each other’s faces for 36 hours straight; and Haru Onuki, a beautiful Japanese prima donna he’d recently met (and begun dating) who required one full day to prepare her hair, which then stayed in place for a month.”
So began a phenomenal run that’s still going on to this day, 72 years after Ripley’s death. The Ripley empire, with his famous “Odditoriums” all around the world and his cartoon still in daily publication (making it the longest-running cartoon in history), is a permanent fixture on the global landscape.
No longer shy, Ripley became a master showman who ate up publicity. He did lecture tours across America. NBC paid him $3,000 a week for a half-hour radio show. At Hearst Publications, he was making $1,200 a week plus book royalties in the six figures. While the Great Depression raged, Robert Ripley was making hundreds of thousands a year — in today’s money, tens of millions. He lived in luxury the likes of which most of his countrymen could hardly imagine — then or now.
His personal life was as strange-but-true as befitted him. He was weird looking. Not ugly, but certainly not handsome, he was short, balding and afflicted with a prominent set of buck teeth that gave his smile a goofy aspect. (He eventually had them fixed, but not until late in life). While most people with bad teeth tend to try and hide them, Ripley was the opposite, never missing the opportunity to beam a wide Bugs Bunny grin for the cameras wherever he might be, from drawing the latest Believe It or Not cartoon at his drafting table to floating in a barge manned by sexy girls in tropical bathing suits or traveling the world in search of the bizarre. He even bought his own island near Long Island, which he named BION (for, you guessed it, Believe It or Not), where he lived in a creepy mansion filled with all the curios he collected on his travels, ranging from human scalps to a whale’s dried, uh, member and a separate room devoted to erotica.
I once saw one of Ripley’s short films, made in the early 1930s, in which he invited the viewer to join him in his world of the wacky and wild, and he had a high and rather unpleasant voice to go with his looks. But none of this mattered, apparently, to the ladies. After an early and short-lived marriage to a teenager who was in the Ziegfeld Follies, Ripley spent the rest of his life a confirmed bachelor who had relationships with so many women — sometimes living with four at a time — that his nickname became “King of the Harem.”
Ripley’s death was another believe it or not. In 1949, he jumped on the new bandwagon, television, with a show based on his cartoon. He was taping an episode when he suddenly slumped in his chair, unconscious, and died a few days later. Guess which episode it was? The 13th. And guess what it was about? The history of “Taps,” the most famous of all funeral dirges. Oooh, Twilight Zone.
What’s interesting from today’s vantage point is Ripley’s role in tabloid culture. He helped to shape that force in the 1920s, and he’d be entirely comfortable in today’s nothing’s-too-sleazy-and-bizarre-for-human-consumption world. All you have to do is watch those freak shows like My 600-lb. Life, The Girl Who Was Born with Eight Limbs, The Man with the 200-lb. Tumor and all the dwarf and multiples sagas that permeate the airwaves, and you know who started it all.
And wouldn’t the internet just be Robert Ripley’s Garden of Eden?