Dear Editor:
I enjoyed reading the article pertaining to the increased cost of Thanksgiving food that was in the November 24 edition of Oceana’s Herald-Journal. While it is true that supply chain issues and the invasion of Ukraine have contributed to increased food prices, climate change is also playing an important role in prices.
According to an August 18, 2022 article published by axios.com, “extreme weather worsened by climate change is a hidden cause of inflation,” pushing up prices of food, clothing, and electronics.
The article states that “heavy rainfall, flooding, heat waves and droughts erode agriculture, infrastructure and workers’ ability to stay on the job — all of which lead to supply-chain breakdowns and worker shortages.”
Specific examples of the effects climate change has on food include:
• Dairy and meat prices in Europe are rising as droughts devastate land intended for grazing and growing grain for feed.
• U.S. wheat fields in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska are withering due to droughts.
• Production of tomato-based products in California are suffering due to a lack of rain.
Tamara Carleton, UC Santa Barbara professor of economics, states that extreme weather is leading to higher prices.
Further, Carleton states that worker productivity is negatively effected by heat waves, as workers tend to take more time to accomplish tasks, extend breaks and stop working early as heat takes a toll on them, driving up costs for consumers. Additionally, workers who experience more strenuous conditions will command higher wages. Providing air conditioning in food processing facilities also leads to higher prices.
The effects of climate change in Michigan can be illustrated by looking at potatoes and squash. These food staples are generally stored outside while waiting to be processed. Rising temperatures make it easier for insects and mold to destroy crops in storage. Brian Sackett, a Mecosta, Michigan farmer was forced to spend $5,000 on a new refrigeration unit to protect his potatoes. Michigan potato farmers have typically relied on fans and cool air to keep their potatoes fresh. The annual period in which outdoor air in the region is cool enough to store potatoes is expected to decrease by up to 17 days in the next 30 years.
As we experience more and more extreme weather events like the heat waves and droughts in the U.S., we will continue to experience higher and higher food prices.
JOHN ADAMS
1243 W. M-20, New Era