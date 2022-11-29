So how was your Thanksgiving? Mine was great. The usual three friends came, bearing food and good cheer, to christen my new dwelling place with its first Thanksgiving.
When Covid put the kibosh on large gatherings three years ago, I had to be resourceful. So, in place of getting together at a big family table, I scaled Thanksgiving down to a small Friendsgiving, which became a new tradition. We four also celebrate Christmas and Easter together, and our camaraderie is a real blessing.
This year, Pierre contributed the turkey, which I roasted with my famous soy sauce-orange juice-butter-brown sugar basting; appetizers; and his homemade cranberry sauce. Debbie brought her homemade rolls, which she’d promised would be even bigger than last year and by gum, they were; the green bean casserole; pumpkin bread; and a red velvet cake. Sally made a broccoli cheese dish. And I made my oyster mushroom dressing and the sweet potato casserole. I gave thanks all right, that the turkey wasn’t dry and everything was delicious.
Yes, it was the standard spread because even though I am what I would call an adventurous cook, when it comes to the holidays, I am a creature of tradition. Imagine my amazement, then, when the other day, just for fun, I decided to Google “The Worst Thanksgiving Food.” What came up on the BestLife website was a stunner. The headline read, “This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Food, New Data Shows.” Apparently, the travel website The Vacationer did a survey, polling 2,000 U.S. adults on the least popular Thanksgiving dishes. I’ll bet you’ll never guess the result.
12. Carrots. 12.8 percent of respondents said carrots were “the worst part” of their Thanksgiving meal. Huh? What’s wrong with carrots, especially cooked in butter with brown sugar, or lots of wonderful herbs? That’s a head scratcher.
11.Corn. Wait, what? Who could have anything against corn, in any form? Fresh sweet ears, dripping with butter? Corn pudding? Cornbread dressing? Inexplicably, all got thumbs down from nearly 14 percent of respondents, who said that corn in any incarnation was their least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
10. Macaroni and cheese. Well, I’ve never had mac ‘n cheese at my Thanksgiving table, but that doesn’t mean I don’t like it. It’s just that there’s so much other stuff, who needs it? But I can’t believe 15 percent of the survey respondents actually nursed a hatred for it. Go figure.
9. Mashed potatoes. MASHED POTATOES? Who ARE these people? Yes, if you can believe it, 17.5 percent of respondents cold shouldered this time-honored Thanksgiving side. So what would they rather put their gravy on? Rutabaga?
8. And if you thought mashed potato aversion was inexplicable, how about…pumpkin pie? 20.77 percent of those surveyed expressed a revulsion for the dessert you figure everyone loves. I’m, like, in shock.
7. Ham. 21.23 percent said, no ham at my Thanksgiving table. Geez. Sure, we all expect turkey, but what could possibly be revolting about one of those scrumptious honey baked hams to add to the experience? With cherry bourbon sauce while you’re at it? Where did The Vacationer go for this survey–the Malcontent Society of America?
6. Coleslaw. 20.68 percent declare this innocuous food “the worst” at Thanksgiving. I’ll admit that’s another thing I’ve never served on T-day. But I certainly don’t have any animosity toward it. Chill, guys!
5. Stuffing/dressing. OK, stop the presses! There can’t be anything in the world more delicious than the stuffing or dressing. By now you’re all familiar with my recipe for dressing, which features fabulous ingredients like cracked wheat bread, mushrooms, oysters, long grain and wild rice, and pecans, along with celery, onion, carrots and fresh herbs. I bake it in a casserole, infusing it with the turkey drippings. Now just dare and tell me that’s your worst Thanksgiving dish. Maybe the 23.42 percent of anti-dressing respondents would change their minds if they tasted mine.
4.Sweet potatoes/yams. It just keeps getting more ridiculous. Almost one quarter of those surveyed declared these Thanksgiving traditions stomach-turners. OMG–the Thanksgiving table without good old sweet potato casserole?
3. Well, you knew it was coming. And the countdown begins with green bean casserole. Over a quarter of the respondents gave this iconic side, created by Dorcas Reilly, one of the nutritionists at Campbell’s Soup, in the 1950s, a big, fat “Yecch.” OK, so it’s kind of tacky in this day and age to be cooking with canned green beans and cream of mushroom soup. But you know what? It still tastes mmm, mmm, good!
2. Somebody bring me the smelling salts! I think I just fainted. The number two worst Thanksgiving food is…Turkey! Did I read that right? Yup–a whopping 28.09 percent of respondents gave the bird the bird. Um, were these the same guys who hate ham? Maybe they’d all be happier with a tofu turkey.
1.And the winner–or loser-is: Cranberry sauce. Nearly one-third of respondents crowned this the absolute worst Thanksgiving food. Tell that to Ocean Spray, which has been doing it right for around 90 years. How un-American can you get?
So here I was, a respected cook, one-time Los Angeles caterer, and nationally published cookbook author, with practically every one of these hated foods on my Thanksgiving table. And I couldn’t have been happier. Let the cranks complain about turkey and dressing and everything else that makes Thanksgivng Thanksgiving. I know what I like, and I ain’t apologizing.
On to Christmas!